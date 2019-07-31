ABM seeking donations for pet pantry

The Ahwatukee Board of Management is going to the dogs—and cats.
After seeing a request for pet donations from Chuck Waggin’ Pet Food Pantry on a social media site, ABM Executive Director Tina Zalesky decided to help.
She offered ABM’s Community Swim & Tennis Center, 4700 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee, as a drop-off site to help make donating convenient and easy.
“We have many homeowners that are pet lovers who stop in every day,” Zelesky said. “They bring their pets in with them to ABM, and our staff loves giving hugs and pets to our four-legged Ahwatukee residents.
“Pets are celebrity VIPs at ABM and we know many by name,” added Zelesky, who keeps a large treat jar full of dog treats in anticipation of visitors.
Zeleski said, “Most of us are pet rescue parents to multiple dogs and cats, and many of our pets even have links to other employees. There has been a ‘you take one, I’ll take one’ policy.”
That open-arms attitude extends to “‘foster failures,’ abandoned kittens, parrots, dogs with disabilities,” she said, noting, “We’re big softies at ABM but don’t tell anyone.”
Chuck Waggin’ Pet Food Pantry is all too happy to have the help, and make it convenient for Ahwatukee donors who want to avoid driving to its headquarters at Warner Road and McClintock Drive.
The pantry gladly accepts open bags of food, too, so picky pet owners can donate “unwanted” food.
Cat litter, toys and other supplies are also needed.
“Helping people equals helping pets. Folks who are involved with pet rescue are called upon at all hours and the needs are overwhelming,” Zaleski said. “They can only help when they have what they need.”
When someone is struggling financially, or experiencing difficulties, they are often faced with having to give up a pet. So often, people do without themselves to make sure their pets are cared for.
Donations may be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at ABM headquarters, on the northwest side of Warner Road just west of 48th Street.
