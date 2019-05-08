An Ahwatukee youth has earned Eagle rank – the highest honor for Boy Scouts – for helping the homeless through two projects.
Jakob Helfenbein of Ahwatukee Boy Scout Troop #278, sponsored by Corpus Christi Catholic Church, created matys for homeless people as his Eagle Scout Project.
Jakob cut plastic shopping bags into strips of “plarn,” then tied them together in balls so he could crochet 20 mats that are 4x6 feet.
The project entailed over 232 hours of work with 30 people participating – almost all registered Boy Scouts – who were supervised by Jakob to meet leadership qualifications for the award.
Jakob also earned $325 in cash by hosting a local car wash, and used those proceeds to purchase just over 80 small fleece blankets to be donated with the mats.
Jakob and three other Scouts from his troop had the opportunity to bring the mats and blankets a local Mesa soup kitchen, Paz de Cristo, and personally hand out the mats and blankets to homeless people that arrived for dinner.
Jakob is the youngest son of Henry and Kim Helfenbein of Ahwatukee a senior at Brophy College Prep.
