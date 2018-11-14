Margaret Pratt’s youngest daughter Becky could be in for some disappointment.
When she learned last Wednesday the election was over, mom recalled, Becky asked, “Oh great. Will mom not be on the phone so much anymore?”
As she no doubt will be finding out in January – when her mom is sworn into her four-year term on the Kyrene School District Governing Board – phone calls and lots of nights out are about to become the norm in the Pratt household.
But Pratt, who led all four candidates for the board with an unofficial 31 percent of the vote, knows that she can depend on that household for the same moral support her husband Murray and their three daughters provided throughout a campaign that at times was surprising in its intensity – and even meanness.
“My husband really helped a lot with the girls,” she said last Friday, when it appeared she had locked up a seat despite hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots in Maricopa County.
“He made a lot of dinners. I couldn’t have done it without him,” she said of her husband of 13 years.
Even though she was at the head of the pack of Kyrene candidates from the first batch of voting results released Tuesday night, Pratt held off celebrating for two days.
Indeed, on election night after working a few polling places in the daytime, “I came home and was with my family,” she said. “We were actually with some neighbors, our kids made s’mores and had hot chocolate.”
And she worked on the wings for her daughter’s costume that she had to wear the next day to school for a class involving their favorite character from a book.
“I went to bed hoping to win, but I knew there were still a lot of votes that weren’t counted. I waited till (Thursday) and saw the percentages and said, ‘Well, I guess I won.’”
In some ways, she’s still sorting through why and how she won.
“I don’t think it was any one thing,” she said. “I had a lot of great community members supporting me. I feel it’s something we all did together. It’s a pretty neat experience.”
“I really feel honored because my girls are all school age and I was looking for an opportunity to serve and give back. I’m excited about it. I know it will be hard. And I have a lot of admiration for our board members,” she added.
But while Pratt might be surprised by the margin of her victory, others weren’t.
“She’s very charismatic,” said John King, a fellow Ahwatukee resident and fellow Republican who will be one of Pratt’s colleagues on the school board next year.
“She reached out to appeal to everyone,” he said. “She ran a very nonpartisan race and opened herself to everybody. And she has kids in the district. She understands what’s going on from a parent’s point of view and understands some things the other candidates did not.”
At one point in the campaign, when supporters of the other candidates were sniping at each other and each other’s candidates on social media, Pratt posted a plea to stop the attacks and pointedly directed it at people in her corner, telling them:
“If you are a true supporter of mine please reflect my values in your support of me by being kind, respectful, honest and looking for the best in others. I ask that you not address or discuss the other candidates running for school board in your support of me unless it is in a positive manner.”
When some people at her church last year suggested she run, Pratt’s initial reaction was, “I don’t think so.”
She gravitated a little more to the idea last December, but still stayed on the fence until after her mother passed away unexpectedly in February.
Aided by a small circle of about five “amazing women” who more or less acted as her mentors on the campaign trail, Pratt said she spent a lot of time listening to people as well as going to board meetings.
It was not as if the district or its personnel and issues were unknown to her, though.
Oldest daughter Mary, 11, attends Altadena while Becky and Rachel are students at Monte Vista.
She’s been a parent volunteer in classrooms for six years who organized special events, a school carnival co-chair, a school movie night coordinator and a classroom coordinator for teacher appreciation weeks. She also has been involved in a number of nonprofit organizations’ activities.
And her father was an elementary school teacher for 36 years, making a huge impression on her not only with his dedication in the classroom but in how he helped serve breakfast at school to kids before the class day started.
Now that the only thing remaining in her campaign is official certification of what appears to be a sure victory, Pratt is preparing for her school board training next month and hopes she can have more informal talks with the other winner of the board race, attorney Kevin Walsh of Chandler, as well as the other board members.
She also plans to visit all of Kyrene’s 25 schools to get an even deeper handle on the district’s issues and problems.
And that, along with the duties that await her once she’s sworn in, likely means that husband Murray will be cooking a lot more dinners – and Becky will be seeing mom on the phone a lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.