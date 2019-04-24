DV sophomore honored for philanthropic work

A Desert Vista High School sophomore and Ahwatukee native has been honored by the Ahwatukee chapter of the National Charity League for her community service.
Despite her involvement in AP and Honors classes and the school’s Key Club and Community Counts program, Alexa Horn, 16, still found time to work with, and on behalf of, a number of nonprofits.
For those endeavors, the National Charity League recently gave her six awards, including: her fourth consecutive Merci Award, for logging the highest number of philanthropic hours in the chapter; and the Mother/Daughter Award for logging, with her mother, Kim Horn, the highest number of philanthropic hours for a mother/daughter team.
She also won awards for the most philanthropic hours and most hours with the Charity League for anyone in her grade level as well as awards for devoting more than 75 hours to one charity and for having more than 100 combined hours of charitable activity.
Alexa, who hopes for a career in the medical field, has worked with a back-to-school clothing drive, Special Olympics, St. Vincent de Paul, Child Crisis Nursery, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club of Phoenix, Feed My Starving Children, Lost Our Home Pet Foundation, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation and the East Valley Women’s League.
The National Charity League is a non-profit national organization of mothers and daughters that was founded in 1925 in Los Angeles. They supported the American Red Cross by making layettes and assembling food baskets for the hungry during the holidays.
In 1947, all groups united to become the nation’s first mother-daughter charity. National Charity League then expanded its program beyond philanthropic work to include educational and cultural activities.
In May 2003, a group of Ahwatukee women – Tara Stainton, Sandy Ponton, Tracy Worischeck, Debbie Long, Nancy Kapler, Kim LaFountain, Anita Helt, Tracy Gripp, Rachel Burns and Margaret Bryant – formed the local chapter, which received its charter two years later..
The moms, called “patronesses,” and the daughters, called “ticktockers,” participate in a six-year core program that involves community service, leadership development and cultural activities.
The daughters’ activities include developing life and communications skills discussions, etiquette instruction and team building while the moms’ activities include voting on new charities to support.
The league’s mission is to foster mother-daughter relationships through community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
Information: ahwatukeefoothills.nationalcharityleague.org.
