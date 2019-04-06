Coach of Thunder speech and debate champs honored

If you don’t believe what goes around, comes around, you don’t know Brittany Stanchik.
The Ahwatukee native is a 2010 graduate of Desert Vista High School and now teaches there.
She also was a member of the Thunder speech and debate team as a student and now coaches the team.
“I’m addicted to Desert Vista,” she said. “I went here. I coached here throughout college. I was a substitute teacher here – and now I work here. That’s a total of 13 years.”
Now, Stanchik has been recognized nationally for her work with the team.
She was one of two Arizona educators to receive the coveted Diamond Award from the National Speech & Debate Association in recognition of “a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education.”
The association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate since 1925. Coaches earn points in the national honorary through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” said association Director J. Scott Wunn. “We are proud to recognize these educators for their service, and thank them for their hard work.”
A graduate of Arizona State University who majored in justice studies and then got her post-secondary education degree from Rio Salado College, she is the daughter of Mike Stanchik, owner of Tactical Concealment. Her stepmom, Dinora Ramirez, is a teacher at Bethune Elementary School in Phoenix.
Stanchik was thrilled with the news of the award.
“This award is something every speech and debate coach works for,” she said. “It’s not just a testament to one’s talent, but to one’s commitment to the activity. This activity has been one of the largest blessings of my life and achieving my first diamond just solidifies that.”
After coaching the Thunder debaters for seven years, she became the head coach this year – and has loved every minute of it.
“I witnessed firsthand what this activity can do for kids – I was one of them,” she said. “I fell in love with the activity, but more so I fell in love with TSTDC – that’s what we call our team, the Thunder Speech, Theatre, and Debate Company.
“This team is a family,” she continued. “It puts the value of such before anything else. The platform that students are given to advocate for whatever they desire is one that is not found anywhere else.”
Because speech and debate is structured like track and field, she explained “there are plenty of different events.”
“Speech contains competitive acting, black books events – think ‘slam poetry’ – and traditional platform speeches, while debate contains partner events, solo events and a mock simulation of Congress. Practice is built like any other sport or activity: You prepare by topic and skill; our season is September-June … so there’s never a free moment.”
With 89 students on the roster, it’s a lot of work – but rewarding, said Stanchik, whose team captured the first team championship with her at the helm.
State championships, however, are hardly new to the Thunder orators.
Her proudest moment was “handing my students the first place trophy at this year’s state tournament,” she said.
“It was our 15th state championship. We’re now tied for the longest winning streak in speech and debate state history.”
