Coach of Thunder speech and debate champs honored

Award-winning Desert Vista High School Speech and Debate Coach Brittany Stanchik, second from left in front row, stands with some of her award-winning team members, including, from left: top row: Sarah Jalagns, Kaitlyn Laibe and Andrew Miller; bottom: Ariella Breyer, Sana Sabuwala and Josephine Deignan. (Pablo Robles/AFN Staff Photographer)