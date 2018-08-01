PD Tukee Talks – the quarterly session that brought residents and Phoenix Police together to talk about crime trends and other public safety concerns – is about to disappear from Ahwatukee’s calendar.
At an informal meeting last week with a few homeowners association representatives, city officials announced that after a final Tukee Talks session in September, the confabs will be replaced by two large police-community events roughly spaced six months apart.
The news dismayed Tracey Church, a resident who maintains the Ahwatukee Crime Watch Facebook page and has been organizing the quarterly Tukee Talks sessions for more than a year.
“I guess I’ll go back to work next year,” said Church, who even registered Tukee Talks with the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce – which held its traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony for the sessions earlier this year.
Sam Stone, chief of staff for city Councilman Sal DiCiccio, said police at the South Mountain Precinct, which patrols Ahwatukee, are too busy to attend quarterly sessions and they want to relate with the community in the same way police do in other parts of Phoenix.
“I like to keep these guys on the streets,” he said of police.
Besides, he noted, “We don’t do a lot of great big events in Ahwatukee.”
That includes an October community celebration of GAIN Day – an acronym for the statewide Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods, which is held in October and is the state’s equivalent of National Night Out back East.
On GAIN Day, usually held in October, police and community members mingle in festive block parties, although Stone envisions the Ahwatukee version to be a communitywide event that helps residents get to know their neighbors as well as police.
The other event would be a spring celebration similar to what Arcadia and other Phoenix neighborhoods hold that involves both a festive atmosphere featuring police and fire vehicles, free food and other attractions.
Stone said Ahwatukee’s first GAIN Day likely would be in October 2019, but he was hoping his office and HOA representatives could put together the spring celebration next March or April.
To pull it off, he said, HOAs would have to chip in a modest amount of money – around $100 or $200 – to cover the cost of food and drink and other expenses.
The ones that some Phoenix neighborhoods now hold “are incredible community events that bring people together,” he said.
But if last week’s session was any indication, Stone has his work cut out for him. Despite having sent invitations to dozens of HOAs to send representatives to the meeting, only a half dozen showed up – about as many as uniformed officers who came.
“I’m disappointed more people didn’t come,” he said.
One HOA representative suggested that people aren’t particularly interested in such gatherings with police because crime is not a major problem in Ahwatukee.
But one attendee noted she’s from Boston and said such communitywide events with police help teach children that officers are their friends. Stone is encouraging HOA representatives to contact his office at 602-262-7491 to sign up for a future planning meeting.
Meanwhile, Church and police will hold two fall events: The last Tukee Talks 6-7:30 Sept. 28 at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, 5001 Cheyenne Drive; and a free vehicle identification number etching on people’s cars from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Corpus Christi Church parking lot, 3550 E. Knox Road. The latter is a deterrent to auto theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.