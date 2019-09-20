Kyrene School District last week christened its new school within a school at Manitas Elementary in Tempe, calling the unique prototype program “Spark.”
The program – open to 120 students in third and fourth grade and housed in a small section of the school – has both educational goals for kids and practical goals for the district.
It does away with the standard look of a classroom to facilitate what the district calls “innovative practices in learning environments, methods and staffing.”
Instead of desks, the room is furnished with furniture aimed at providing “flexibility and collaboration among students and teachers.
The Kyrene Governing Board last year picked Manitas for the program partly because it’s centrally located so kids from across the district can easily attend and partly to bolster Manitas’ enrollment, which came close to a level where officials would have to consider closing it.
So far 75 children are enrolled in the program, which will be expanded to include fifth grade next school year.
The program evolved from two years of meetings that involved parents, teachers and education professionals who worked with Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.
Mary Brown has been designated as the “Certified Teacher Executive Designer,” who oversees a staff of two full-time teachers as well as a team of instructional assistants, teaching interns and content-area experts that include professionals in the Kyrene community who volunteer their time to supplement the lessons.
“The goal of this model is to surround students with more educators, to serve their needs on multiple levels,” the district said.
Brown said students will “explore meaningful topics over the course of several weeks, build knowledge on each topic through literature, research, experts in the field and hands-on practice.”
“Simultaneously, they will be mastering grade-level standards and working toward a culminating project that allows them to apply their learning to a purposeful task,” she said.
The classroom includes state-of-the-art technology” and space for hands-on activities that “encourage and facilitate discussion, collaboration and healthy debate,” she said.
According to project leaders, the goal is not to surround a teacher with more students but to surround the student with more teachers.
“We are surrounding the learner with more teachers,” Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely said during a presentation to the school board last year. “Instead of asking one teacher to be all things to many learners with different needs, there will be teams of educators for individualized support on multiple levels.”
She said trained volunteers “will provide the teaching team with the support they need to focus on actual teaching rather than the myriad of non-teaching tasks that currently takes up so much of their time.”
She stressed the program “employs multi-disciplinary learning experiences that are learner-centered and inquiry-based. “
Vesely also said it “provides teachers with the space to creatively practice the art of teaching in non-traditional ways, by creating new roles and staffing structures which will attract and retain high-quality staff and reinvigorate the teaching profession.”
“This isn’t innovation for the sake of innovation,” said Vesely. “It’s an effort to confront existing problems that require innovative solutions.”
