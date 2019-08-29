More than 300 Ahwatukee children, teens and adults jammed the Milenio Elementary auditorium Saturday to pack 10,000 meals through a locally first-of-its-kind partnership spearheaded by Mountain Park Church.
But the packages of dehydrated black beans, rice, beef base, vegetable blend and roux that participants packed were not destined for some impoverished country halfway around the globe.
They were destined for families right here.
Orchestrated by Outreach Pastor Greg Battle, the packing event was organized under the auspices of Generosity Feeds, a nonprofit created in 2011 by Ron Klabunde.
When Klabunde and his family moved to northern Virginia, one of the nation’s most affluent areas, he soon realized his new community had children who were hungry, often not knowing where their next meal was coming from — or when.
Generosity Feeds encourages communities to pack meals that are then dispersed to food-insecure students and their families within the community.
“We found we can change a child’s life simply by supplying them a meal,” said Klabunde. “Our volunteers have packaged over a half million meals to feed children in their own community.”
Of the 10,000 packets assembled Saturday, Principal Michael Lamp was keeping 1,000 for Milenio, where 38 percent of the students qualify for free and reduced-price lunches.
As he and Battle readied the packers for their morning of labor, Lamp told the crowd, “This is a great community, but it is also a community impacted by poverty.”
Battle said he organized the event as part of Mountain Park Church’s Radius Outreach, an evolution from the program he and staff started last fall after it opened its new church on 48th Street and Frye Road — a move precipitated by the loss of its original site to the South Mountain Freeway.
Back then, Mountain park did what any newcomer to a neighborhood might do.
“We went out, introduced ourselves, got to know people in the neighborhood,” said Battle.
Radius expands that concept to establish deeper relationships with people within five miles of the church — including Milenio Elementary.
Wearing white hairnets, blue plastic gloves and often team shirts or matching bandanas, the air of enthusiasm was palpable among young and old.
At the registration table, Ahwatukee resident Carly Klessens was one of the first of many glowing smiles greeting volunteers from Milenio, Mountain Park Church, MOD Pizza and ‘I AM 360’, another local nonprofit that offers monthly community service opportunities.
MOD Pizza is a primary partner of Generosity Feeds, and all its 260 pizzerias across the country donated $1 of every pizza sold to Generosity Feeds.
“My two kids are in Kyrene, and both attended Milenio so I was very familiar with the school and the needs there,” said Klessens, who attends Mountain Park.
“I thought it was so great that all of the food packets would stay here locally to help out our neighbors,” added Klessens, grateful she could work alongside Pam Zetterland-Clark, Caroline Clock, and her own two children, Sophia, 14, a Desert Vista High freshman and Braydon, 12, who attends Akimel A-al Middle School.
Elena Porter, founder of Ahwatukee-based AM 360, said she was grateful for all the volunteers who turned out for the event.
“As the spokeswoman from Generosity Feeds spoke about the needs just in Maricopa County, it honestly made me cry. I had no idea we had so many children wondering where they’d get their next meal,” said Porter, who brought her grandchildren Troy and Maya.
Recalling what Generosity Feeds events facilitator April Polihonki told the group, Porter said her grandchildren were moved.
“They looked at me with great concern,” Porter said. “It was definitely an eye opener for them as well as me and allowed for a serious talk after the event.”
Porter, also a locally-acclaimed yoga teacher, said she loved the energy in the room of people “just wanting to help and do something to help make other people’s lives just a little easier”.
Donna Turner, an Ahwatukee resident of 14 years and a Mountain Park Church member, said she was most touched by the number of people who “gathered to make a difference in the lives of others less fortunate.”
“The number of kids who are without food in this community is overwhelming,” said Turner. “To see this type of event happening locally touches my heart big time.”
Turner, who supports the local nonprofit Feed My Starving Children and national Family Promise, said she makes an effort to include her grandchildren and other family members in working with the charitable programs.
“I used to do this with my children, and now my grandchildren,” said Turner who was accompanied Saturday by a granddaughter, a niece and her two children.
“I want these kids to know it’s not just about them, and to realize that everybody has something going on in their lives, and kids just like them are going hungry,” she said.
Caroline Clock, a former middle school teacher, said, “I’ve seen firsthand the real need of many Kyrene families.”
“And I was once again blown away by our community,”” Clock added. “I know this will make a huge impact.”
Lamp was at the school Friday night to help set up and was there again early Saturday to greet the packers.
“Watching the faces of our community members when we shared data on how many students of poverty reside in Maricopa County, and specifically our school was eye opening,” said Lamp, a 23-year Kyrene employee who has been a principal for eight years, the last two at Milenio.
“He said the number of Milenio students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals “doesn’t mean someone is living meal-to-meal but it shows a level of poverty that impacts the child. We expect poverty to look a certain way, and it can reside in all neighborhoods.”
Lamp said he and his staff who helped at the event were touched by the giving nature of Mountain Park Community Church members and MOD Pizza.
“I asked Mountain Park’s Greg Battle if we staff could volunteer as I didn’t want to take space away from their parishioners, and he said yes. I had 12 staff and five students come support package meals.”
So successful was the Generosity Feeds event that Battle said Mountain Park hopes to host another one next fall. He said this one couldn’t have been as successful without his stalwart volunteers Klessens, Clock and Pam Clark.
Porter said all the volunteers will long remember this year’s event, noting:
“When you chose to be involved with an event like this, generosity does feed, and it feeds big time — it feeds your heart and soul.”
Information: GenerosityFeeds.org.
