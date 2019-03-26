Second annual 5k gives Ahwatukee unique local race

Despite the fact that Ahwatukee is an active community made up of runners, cyclists, triathletes, hikers and mountain bikers, there are very few opportunities to flex those active muscles at events within the community’s borders.
Susan Loken, owner of Believe Train Become in Ahwatukee, and Kyle Herrig, owner of Triplex Training in Chandler, recognized this disconnect and in 2018 created the inaugural Park to Park 5K.
The event, which returns on Sunday, March 31, starts at the Mountain Park Community Church, goes out to Pecos Park and then loops back to the church.
“Tempe Town Lake always seems to be the go-to place for local races, but we wanted something closer to our community,” Herrig said. “We believe it is an untapped area that hasn’t properly been utilized as it is such an active community.”
The event last year attracted a competitive field, with Dylan Marsh (16:38) and Kristi Petrosky (18:29) taking the overall victories.
While the race celebrates these top competitors, with awards going to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as the top three in their age groups, the organizers have worked hard to make the 5K a comfortable and attainable goal for everyone in the community.
“We wanted to provide a race where high level athletes could compete, but beginner athletes would also feel very welcomed,” said Loken. “We’ve seen and heard many of the hesitations with first-timers about not being ready or not being prepared, but everyone has to start somewhere.”
“We want everyone to know they will not be the only first-timer and there will be several others sharing in the nervousness and excitement,” she continued. “And hopefully once they finish, it gives them the confidence to understand they really can do these activities and continue to lead a healthy lifestyle.”
In addition to cultivating a comfortable environment on the big day, both Herrig and Loken are providing resources to help participants of all levels feel ready to complete the 3.1 miles with smiles on their faces.
As soon as you sign up, you’re provided with a training plan and access to the beginner run groups at the race site on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., as well as a free month of group training at Triplex Training. Participants also receive a T-shirt and race medal.
While the focus on the leadup to the 2018 event was on all of the logistical minutiae that is required to put something like this together, Herrig and Loken are excited that the sophomore event will provide an opportunity to put an even bigger emphasis on the experience and making sure that the entire community feels like they are welcome to participate, spectate or even volunteer.
“Living a healthy and fit lifestyle is achievable for all and it just takes that first step to move forward,” said Loken. “We want kids, parents, families, grandparents, all ages and levels out there enjoying our beautiful community and enjoying fitness together.”
Registration is available now through race day for $45 at Triplextraining.com/park-park-5k.
