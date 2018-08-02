Will Ahwatukee ever see the day when all its public schools will be part of a unified school district?
Not if Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely and Tempe Union Superintendent Kevin Mendivil have any say in the matter.
Picking up on state Rep. Jill Norgaard’s contention that some school districts in Arizona should be consolidated to save millions of dollars in administrative costs, Vesely and Mendivil tackled unification and other topics last week during the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce’s superintendents roundtable.
The question of unification came off Norgaard’s statements during the Clean Elections Commission debate of Legislative District 18 candidates a week earlier.
Norgaard specifically mentioned districts in Arizona that have only one or two schools, but she never mentioned Tempe Union and Kyrene – a fact Mendivil underscored last week.
Noting that Kyrene has 25 campuses and Tempe Union maintains seven, both superintendents said unifying the two districts would create an unwieldy bureaucracy under which kids could easily be overlooked and ignored.
But that doesn’t mean the two districts aren’t working together to create “virtual unification” by ensuring that courses of study in Kyrene’s elementary and middle schools equip students with the tools they need to succeed once they enter Tempe Union’s high schools, both Vesely and Mendivil said.
“Our thinking and planning and what we’re doing coincide perfectly with what Jan is doing in Kyrene,” Mendivil said, echoing Vesely’s praise for the support that parents and nonparents have given both school districts.
Vesely noted that Kyrene and Tempe Union are sharing more data on student performance so that both districts can align their educational programs to give students a seamless transition from middle to high school.
“Our data sharing with Tempe Union will give us a chance to monitor our kids and ensure they are ready for high school learning,” said Vesely, noting rigorous academic programs that are now in place at all Kyrene middle schools.
New programs starting this year in middle school also are offering students more choices in electives. For example, a Harvard-educated teacher will be teaching Mandarin Chinese – a new offering in Kyrene but one that has been growing in popularity in other school districts and has become the second most sought-after foreign language next to Spanish.
Vesely also touted Kyrene’s preschool intervention program for dyslexic students – the first in the nation.
It was implemented with the help of Norgaard, who prodded the Legislature in 2017 to have the state adopt a dyslexia handbook for teachers and parents and then secured funding for the pilot screening program in a preschool program at a Kyrene school in Tempe, where the staff could take advantage of volunteer grad students from ASU’s Department of Speech and Hearing Services.
Both superintendents also discussed their efforts to increase teacher accountability for student performance.
“We have to refocus,” said Mendivil, adding he is especially concerned about putting greater focus on the “average learner.”
He noted that while Tempe Union has extensive programs for nurturing students at either end of the spectrum of performance, “70 percent are not getting the kind of attention I’d like to see.
“I don’t want to see our kids fall through the cracks, and the average learner is most likely the one to fall through the cracks,” Mendivil said, adding that he had just addressed the district’s new teachers that day and stressed the need for them to pay more attention to students’ academic performance.
“It starts with the teachers,” he said. “There has to be a cultural shift among our teachers.”
Both Vesely and Mendivil also outlined their efforts to pay more attention to students’ emotional and mental health – particularly in light of more than two dozen teen suicides that have occurred in the East Valley since July 2017. In three consecutive years, a student at Corona del Sol has committed suicide.
Moreover, the increased focus on students’ emotional health is not a way to curb teen suicide, but violence against classmates as well.
Vesely outlined the district’s program for intensifying middle schools “social-emotional learning” through a multi-layered approach that addresses ways to deal with stress and what to do if they identify a fellow student who seems especially troubled.
Mendivil said he wants Tempe Union’s staff psychologists to take a “broader role” that goes beyond focusing primarily on special education services.
“How they deal with stress is critical,” he said. “Kids today are very stressed by things they shouldn’t even be thinking about.”
