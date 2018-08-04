Waymo, the self-driving car arm of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is taking the next step as it prepares to launch its commercial driverless ride-hailing service, and Ahwatukee is at its center.
The company announced last week that it is launching a pilot program with Walmart and DDR Corp., a nationwide real estate investment firm, to offer riders a more convenient way to shop.
The new partnership will allow riders to take advantage of savings opportunities when they order groceries at Walmart.com. They can then ride Waymo vehicles to the store location while their order is being prepared.
The new program also will give riders the opportunity to use Waymo vehicles to commute to stores and restaurants in the DDR-owned Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center at Warner Road and 48th Street.
The partnership is a response to rider trends as the company pushes to launch a commercial driverless car service later this year.
“We know from our early riders that most of their rides are to run errands, shop for groceries, commute to work, head to dinner or fix their personal vehicles. We’ve tailored our partnerships to meet the top rider needs. In fact, the partnerships below represent eight of the top 10 activities our riders do when they get in a Waymo,” the company said in a release.
Waymo also is increasing the scope of its partnerships with AutoNation and Avis Budget Group. Both companies already service and maintain Waymo vehicles.
Under the expanded partnership, the companies will now make Waymo vehicles available to early riders having their vehicles serviced or dropping off rental cars.
The programs are available only to participants in Waymo’s Early Rider Program. The program is open to residents in select areas of Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert and Tempe, according to the company’s website.
Waymo is currently expanding the Early Rider Program and inviting interested parties to apply at waymo.com/apply.
Waymo has also partnered with Chandler’s Element Hotel, 44 S. Chandler Village Drive, to give access to Waymo vehicles to select customers, including business travelers.
“While these are metro Phoenix-specific partnerships today, these businesses are national and what we learn from these programs will give us a network of partners when we launch in new cities down the road,” the company said.
