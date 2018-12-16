Centennial Middle School wrestlers will be doing their thing on new mats, thanks to their coach, Juanpablo DeLeon, and the Fiesta Bowl’s 2018 Wishes for Teachers program.
DeLeon was one of two Kyrene School District teachers to get $5,000 from the program, and he decided to use the money to buy new mats. The other Kyrene teacher, Andrea Vester of Kyrene Traditional Academy in Chandler, will use her money to purchase digital tablets for students.
Created in 2016, the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Powered by DriveTime Program grants classroom wishes to teachers across the state of Arizona “as a way to thank and honor Arizona educators.”
Winners are selected randomly and will get a chance to walk in the Fiesta Bowl Parade and be recognized on the field of the Cheez-It Bowl, to be played Dec. 26 at Chase Field.
Wrestling is nothing new for DeLeon, a Chandler native who started wrestling when he was in the sixth grade at Pueblo Middle School in Chandler and is in his sixth year coaching Centennial wrestlers.
As a student at Corona del Sol High School, he did so well at wrestling that he’s on the school’s wall of fame. He placed fifth in state competition at 171 pounds in 2011.
In a letter to parents at the beginning of this school year, DeLeon noted that in his three years at Centennial, he’s led the school to three top-three finishes, a conference championship and a fourth and 15th place in state competitions.
“I believe that wrestling is the hardest sport a student can choose to compete in. I also believe it earns the most reward,” he told parents. “The sacrifice is immense, but the reward is priceless.”
“I am very proud to be coaching at CMS for my sixth year, and I promise to continue the elevation of our program,” he added. “Parents and coaches are on a team; we must work together and never break the line of communication. Although wrestling is an individual sport, it takes a team and a community to make a group of champions and form a sense of family on and off the mat.”
In its first two years, Wishes for Teachers granted over $1.2 million to Arizona teachers, impacting over 60,000 kids across the state.
