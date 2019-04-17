Mahnah Club marks 65 years of service

For 65 years, Mahnah Club of the East Valley, Inc. has helped others, many others, improve their lives.
Its list of charities and families helped is nearly endless, and as the club moves toward seven decades of service, its members continue their largesse.
The nonprofit club comprises women who took the name from the Hopi word “mahnah,” which they interpret as “leading women of the community.”
The 65 members are indeed women leaders who have, since the club’s founding in 1954, served the East Valley communities not only by financially supporting nonprofits and awarding post-secondary school scholarships, but volunteering with charities they support.
“We’ve given hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and scholarships, and our members donate more than 5,000 volunteer hours annually,” said member Connie Little. “And we’ve done this continually for 65 years. That’s a lot for a club that’s 100 percent volunteer.”
Little, who has been with the club 17 years and was co-chair with Karen Shoemaker for the 65th anniversary event’s fashion show, continues to be especially proud of the organization’s founding of the Child Crisis Center in Mesa 38 years ago.
After merging with Crisis Nursery three years ago, the nonprofit is now Child Crisis Arizona, but its mission is as it was when it was founded by Mahnah Club: “Safe Kids and Strong Families.”
Chris Scarpati, the CEO of Child Crisis Center from its founding until her retirement three years ago, said Mahnah Club never ceased to amaze her with its financial and physical support.
She was a main speaker for the Mahnah Club’s anniversary celebration.
“I reminded them Saturday that because of their foresight in seeing the need for a shelter in the East Valley decades ago, they’ve touched the lives of tens of thousands of children who needed to feel safe and loved; 17,000 during my 34 years,” said Scarpati.
“Because of them, thousands of families received hope through the many and diverse services we provided. Although the club never sought recognition and would probably never see many of the lives they touched, it was my pleasure to remind them and honor them at their anniversary event,” she said.
Scarpati thanked them “for allowing me the privilege of serving children and families in such a special way.”
She recounted how a small shelter “became an agency filled with long-term, dedicated and passionate staff, and hundreds of volunteers, all with the same goal, no matter which program they worked in – that of making life better each day for one child and family at a time.”
All that was made possible because “Mahnah Club paved the way for all the positive outcomes for those families.”
Scarpati recalled the Child Crisis Center’s first year in 1981, working with Mahnah Club members to renovate the first little building so it could be licensed for seven infants and children who needed a safe place while their future was determined by the courts, “or while we worked with the parents to help them through a crisis,” she said.
“They worked tirelessly cleaning, painting and at the same time putting together their annual fundraising event to fund the center,” Scarpati said.
“We were all thrilled and exhausted when the First Lady of Arizona, Hattie Babbitt, celebrated our open house towards the end of that year,” she added. “We welcomed the first of thousands of babies and young children into our shelter around Thanksgiving of that year.”
She said Mahnah members stayed involved year after year, volunteering hands-on in countless ways, assisting in capital drives for needed expansions and serving on committees and the board.
Two members – Betty Kerr, now deceased, and Nancy Sheridan – served as board chairs.
Scarpati said it was “only fitting” that the first wing of the larger 42-bed shelter was named Mannah Wing. “As the center added buildings and programs, they walked the walk with us,” she said.
Ann Randall of Mesa has been a Mahnah Club member for 30 years, serving as a past president and personally volunteering with area nonprofits supported financially by the club.
“From 1954 until now, women in the East Valley have worked to contribute to other families and children in many ways,” she said, “from rocking babies to wrapping gifts, providing food for those in need over the holidays and throughout the year.”
As with many social/service clubs, Mahnah Club of the East Valley, Inc. is struggling to find new and younger members. But, said Randall, they remain undeterred even if it means a little downsizing.
“We are struggling with membership. It is such an amazing club, with lots of fun and friendship and bonding that’s been so special over the years, but younger members aren’t easy to attract,” she said.
Members agree it’s an old-school kind of service club with each membership meeting beginning with the recitation of the Mahnah Club pledge, followed by singing of ‘The Mahnah Song’, written by Addaline Gates with a musical arrangement by Mary Fulop.
The fourth stanza echoes their mission:
“We reap what we sow,
Our special star will shine,
Give help along the way,
And never failing to be kind.”
Information: MahnahClub.org
