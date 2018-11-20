An Ahwatukee woman has been named Valley Leadership’s Woman of the Year.
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack will be honored along with Valley Partnership’s Man of the Year, Sunbelt President John Graham, at a luncheon next March.
Jennings-Roggensack is executive director of ASU Gammage and the university’s vice president for cultural affairs with artistic, fiscal and administrative responsibility for two cultural facilities, as well as additional responsibility for Sun Devil Stadium and Wells Fargo Arena for non-athletic activities, including concerts and commencement and convocation exercises.
She has served three years as president of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters and is a former board member on the Arizonans for Cultural Development, Western States Arts Federation and the Tempe Convention & Visitors Bureau.
She also is a board member for The Broadway League Board of Governors, Childsplay and Creative Capital.
She serves on The Broadway League labor committee, Road Presenters/Intra-Industry committee and Road/Labor subcommittee and was co-chair of the 2004 Presidential Debate at Arizona State University.
She was vice-chair for special events for the Super Bowl XXX host committee and coordinated the first Super Bowl Concert Series in January 1996.
Each year, a Valley man and woman are selected based on their vision, innovation, measurable impact on the lives of others and their extraordinary service to our community.
“Colleen has been a steadfast champion and a leading expert on the arts,” said former Tempe Mayor Neil Giuliano, president and CEO of Greater Phoenix Leadership and longtime friend and colleague of Jennings-Roggensack. “Her creativity and leadership in this area have helped define the Valley arts scene.”
Graham and Jennings-Roggensack join a prestigious list of past Man & Woman of the Year award recipients. U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater was honored as the inaugural Man of the Year.
“Valley Leadership’s vision is for a broad spectrum of Arizonans to work together to impact the issues that matter most, setting the example for leadership,” said Valley Leadership President and CEO David Brown. “And John and Colleen have been setting that example for decades.”
Jennings-Roggensack and her husband came to Arizona in 1992 when former Arizona State University president Lattie Coor asked her to run the theater.
She transformed ASU Gammage into one of the top touring markets in the country for Broadway productions.
“When you look at Broadway, it’s a myriad of things,” Jennings-Roggensack said in an AFGN interview several years ago. “Broadway itself has broadened its definition of what’s work, so we’ve always wanted to keep up with the times. We want people to know that we believe we have work for everyone, but not every work is for everyone. We want people to make their own decisions.”
This belief inspired the creation of content guides, holding town hall meetings and informing the community about the varied forms of entertainment that come to Gammage. It is just one aspect of Jennings-Roggensack’s initiative to connect communities and present theater that appeals to a broad spectrum of groups.
“I think what’s made Gammage so successful and so popular is that our mission is connecting communities that we serve and making a connection through art and culture,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “We also look at cross-relating those communities and having cross-cultural experiences so that when someone comes to Gammage they can say, ‘It’s my Gammage.’ It doesn’t just belong to one group.”
ASU Gammage is a completely self-sustaining theater that receives no funding or support from either Arizona State University or the state of Arizona. It currently sponsors 16 to 20 outreach and education programs including Camp Broadway summer camps for youth, working with people in jails and correctional facilities, senior nights, and bringing more than 3,500 school children to see shows at the theater every year.
Gammage also features a three-year artist residency program, where two-time Tony Award-winner Bill T. Jones is currently creating new work while interacting with various groups in the community.
“There’s a number of things that we do across the spectrum that have people able to engage and relate to culture,” Jennings-Roggensack said. “In this day and age, it says that ASU Gammage is an important cultural institution for not only Tempe and the major metropolitan area, but also the state of Arizona.”
Apart from her countless achievements in the community, Jennings-Roggensack holds the distinction of being the only Tony Awards-voter in Arizona. She has been a member for almost 19 years and gets the chance to see nearly 70 plays and musicals every year.
