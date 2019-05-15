Ahwatukee center offering 2 adult swim sessions

With the attention paid to child drownings, it might be easy to overlook the fact that adults can drown too.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 10 people drown a day and most of them are adults.
With that stark fact in mind, the Ahwatukee Swim & Tennis Center, 4700 E. Warner Road, will be offering swimming lessons this summer in two sessions, June 4-27 and July 9-Aug. 1. Both sessions will run twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:30-715 p.m.
The $80-per-session fee includes 45 minutes with a certified instructor, a swim cap, googles and shirt.
Adults can learn basic swimming skills, kicking, treading water, freestyle and backstroke while intermediate swimmers will have a chance to focus on their technique and endurance.
The three certified instructors who will be teaching the sessions include Joyce Foote, Alyssa Gerdis and Mary Woodmansee.
Foote has been teaching adults for eight years and also swims with a masters group.
“I love the sport so much I wanted to spread the joy of swimming with those who never had a chance to learn,” she said. “I find it very fulfilling to teach adults to swim.”
Gerdis is newly certified as an instructor and said she’s looking forward to sharing her newfound expertise with beginning and intermediate swimmers.
Woodmansee has been teaching adults and kids for 35 years.
“It is interesting to hear the different swim backgrounds of my students and see the progress they make in class,” she said. “I am passionate about safety around water for children and adults.”
The center boasts a “safe and reassuring environment” so student swimmers can feel comfortable as they learn.
“It’s never too late to learn how to swim,” said Foote, adding that the last round of lessons the center offered drew a number of interested adults.
To sign up, contact Foote at 480-893-3431 Ext 3 or email: joycefoote@ahwatukeehoa.com.
