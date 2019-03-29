Y OPAS selling 10,000 books this weekend

Book lovers who mark their calendars for the annual Y OPAS Book Sale are gathering their sturdy bags to locate their treasures among the thousands of books lining the multiple tables at the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA this weekend.
And this year, for the first time, they have two days to shop.
The 11th annual sale opens Saturday, March 30, at 7 a.m. and continues through 3 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Family YMCA, 1030 E. Liberty Lane. It reopens at 8 a.m. the next day and continues for three hours.
And there are many books to browse this year.
“We’re talking in the neighborhood of 10,000 books,” said Bev Strom, one of three volunteers on the book sale committee along with Jill Sears, Y OPAS program director.
To collect and sort the thousands of tomes requires a hefty amount of work from numerous Y OPAS volunteers who are known for their willingness to put their hands to the plow.
At least seven have been at work sorting donated books and more than 25 are expected to work the various shifts Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s a team effort,” acknowledged Strom, who said the annual book sale – an idea proffered by Maureen Davies, a Y OPAS volunteer for 18 years – enters the planning stage in November.
Davies, who moved to Ahwatukee in 1998, has worked every sale since its inception. She is one of seven volunteers who are at the Y OPAS book sale self-storage units.
“They’ve been sorting for two months,” Strom said. “Maureen sorts every weekend, and Andrea Groves sorts Monday through Friday. I asked Andrea to give me an estimate of hours spent and she said for February alone she sorted for 41 hours. And that’s just her. Try multiplying that by six other people.”
The storage units are currently filled with boxes and boxes holding the 39 various categories of the donated books to be displayed on scores of tables at the YMCA this weekend.
Included among the genres are tables for mysteries, biographies, romance, home and garden, religion and spirituality, children’s books and more. Once volumes are sold, volunteers speedily replace them with those from their enormous supply of sorted boxes.
“We have quite a number of children’s books this year,” Strom said, adding the sale doesn’t include dictionaries, encyclopedias or magazines because “they don’t sell.”
Davies, 71, who worked alongside fellow Y OPAS volunteer Teresa Akrish one Saturday, said the hours of work are worth the effort.
“The book sale is hard work, especially physically, but fun because I love books,” she said as she debated which category to file a newer Stephen King novel. “I enjoy going to the places that collect the books for us, too. It helps us because we are visible in the community.”
Andrea Groves, who moved to Ahwatukee in 2009, is in her eighth year working with the sale.
“I believe we’ve received more donations this year than any year I have been involved,” Groves said, speaking while not breaking stride as she continued sorting books. “I volunteer for the book sale because I love books and find the sale a great way to support OPAS.”
Strom noted this year there were 10 Y OPAS book collection bins throughout the community, an increase over the last few years.
“I think the more we do it, the more people understand who we are and what we do,” she said.
Y OPAS is the acronym for the YMCA Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors, which the sale benefits.
Scores of volunteers deliver the program’s primary service: taking car-less seniors to medical appointments, shopping and, sometimes, just for a few hours at a restaurant for coffee.
“We’ve been pretty successful providing services for seniors for more than 15 years,” Strom said.
This year there’s another connection that is helping Y OPAS enrich their service coffers.
“We have a really unique relationship with the Goodwill at 32nd and Chandler,” said Strom, who will spend a portion of this Saturday at that location rather than the Book Sale at the Y.
“I’ll be at Goodwill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vouchers that will provide OPAS 15 cents a pound for donations dropped off, excluding furniture,” she explained. “We did this last June and had 1,700 pounds of stuff in two hours. That’s $170 for OPAS!”
On April 1, a Goodwill truck will be at the YMCA to pick up any leftover books, and will be available 8 to 11 a.m. to accept other donations, including furniture. From this collection, Y OPAS receives 10 cents a pound.
“I’m really jazzed about that,” Strom enthused. “It’s a win-win for the community.”
For Y OPAS program director Jill Sears, the annual book sale means more community exposure for a group of men and women, and others like the Ahwatukee Boys Team Charity team, who work diligently to help area seniors.
“I like to say Y OPAS is volunteer driven. Last year we completed over 8,000 appointments for seniors. Our volunteers donated over 9,000 hours, and drove 73,000 miles in their cars taking seniors to medical appointments, grocery shopping and much more,” she said.
“The level of generosity, compassion and caring among the volunteers is astounding,” she added.
“And yes, the book sale is an important fundraiser, but throughout the year our work continues on, and we especially need more volunteer drivers to help us meet growing demand for services,” she added.
Information: ValleyYmca.org/opasw
