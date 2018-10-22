Crews have finished placing support beams for the half-mile South Mountain Freeway bridges that will span the Salt River.
The last of the 292 girders were installed last week, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
“Many of the girders are very long and heavy, weighing 169,000 pounds and extending 170 feet in length,” ADOT said in a release, noting they are nine feet longer than any signle-span girders the agency has used for a bridge.
The bridges, between Broadway Road and Southern Avenue, represent about a third of the 1,000 girders to be installed on 40 bridges throughout the 22-mile corridor that will link 59th Avenue and Chandler interchanges on I-10 when it is completed late next year.
The first girder for the Salt River bridges was installed in July 2017.
ADOT said the girders were manufactured locally and hauled to the construction site overnight to avoid traffic delays. Two large cranes hoisted and set the girders atop the bridges’ abutments and piers.
Now that all girders have been installed, crews will finish pouring concrete decks and adding barrier walls on the bridges. Construction equipment is expected to be able to cross the bridges by early next year.
“The freeway’s Salt River bridges will provide a much-needed local crossing to and from Laveen, especially when the river flows, while also reducing congestion at current crossings,” ADOT said, noting Phoenix’s 51st Avenue bridge is currently the lone all-weather Salt River crossing between 35th Avenue and Avondale Boulevard.
Meanwhile, ADOT spokesman Dustin Krugel said ADOT has still not completed its environmental study for a possible freeway interchange at 32nd Street in Ahwatukee.
Though ADOT had said initially that decision would be made by September, Krugel said ADOT may have an announcement this month. That decision would still need approval by federal highway authorities.
Even if it wins those approvals, it remains unclear if the interchange, which would cost an estimated $10 million, will be built before the freeway opens.
