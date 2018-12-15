Why do more than 400 people attend an event that many can’t even pronounce?
Because the visitors to the event at Mountain View Lutheran Church share a love of German language and customs.
“Weihnachtsgottesdienst in deutscher Sprache” – “Christmas Service” in German – will start at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, with caroling at the church, 11002 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee, for the ninth year and likely will again draw people as far away as Tucson and Flagstaff.
The service celebrates one of the most important holidays in German-speaking countries, where Christmas has its own set of rich traditions,” said Claudia Smith, one of the organizers.
Added Ingeborg Mack, who leads the organizers: “There are Germans, Austrians, Swiss and everyone who enjoys the German culture. The Christmas Service is offered for Christians of all denominations, and even those who do not belong to any are welcome.”
In past years, she said, about 20 percent of guests could not speak German but got involved anyway by singing hymns that can also be sung in English, such as “Silent Night.”
Mack grew up in Stuttgard, Germany, and moved to Chandler 30 years ago. A former deaconess in the German Lutheran Church, she has been a volunteer deaconess at Mountain View Lutheran for about 25 years.
The celebratory afternoon begins with singing traditional Christmas songs. The hour-long Christmas service starts at 4:30 p.m. with the ringing of the church bells of the Dom in Trier.
The brass ensemble, a children and adult choir and recorder ensemble “enrich the celebration with their music and remind many of their traditional childhood holidays past,” Mack said.
The question, “Why do we celebrate Christmas” will be answered in a short play presented by several children. The children’s choir and soloists will sing about the joy that the many Christmas traditions give people.
“Children will narrate the Christmas story and will conduct a play in which children from different countries become friends as they follow the star to the manger,” Smith said.
Presiding over the service will be Wolf W. Kaufmann, an immigration lawyer with offices in Palm Desert and Scottsdale and former honorary consul in Phoenix for the Los Angeles German Consulate.
Following the service, everyone is invited to chat over coffee, tea and Christmas cookies in the community room.
“Prepared and donated by community members, the cookies are reminiscent of the sweets that are consumed during this time in German-speaking countries,” Smith said.
“Everyone is welcome, including those who do not speak German,” Smith added. “Some of the songs during the service will be sung in both English and German.”
Information: weihnachtsgottesdienst.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.