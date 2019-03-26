Orpheus Male Chorus concert to benefit SOUNDS Academy

Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix will present a special outreach concert on Sunday, March 31, to benefit Students Opening Up New Doors with Strings – or SOUNDS – Academy.
This 3 p.m. concert at First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, is free and open to the public. However, a free-will offering will be taken in with all proceeds benefiting SOUNDS Academy, a nonprofit, music-education organization that teaches, mentors and provides musical experiences and opportunities for underserved youth.
Concert-goers will get a preview of Orpheus’ spring concert series “Orpheus Salutes America,” which features patriotic music and other genres that salute the country. The performance will pay tribute to those who served in the armed forces.
As a special treat, students from SOUNDS Academy will perform and there will be a short presentation regarding their programs.
The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, celebrating its 90th season, made its debut on Christmas morning 1929 on KTAR radio and has delighted audiences in venues large and small throughout Arizona and beyond with a diverse mix of classical and popular music, ranging from sacred works to raucous drinking songs.
The chorus has toured the U.S., Canada and Mexico, been featured in radio and TV broadcasts and has sung the national anthem at professional sporting events and for dignitaries, including President John F. Kennedy.
Orpheus gained international acclaim on tours through Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The group excels under the baton of Dr. Brook Carter Larson. Prior to becoming artistic director for Orpheus, he taught choral-music education at Arizona State University, where he founded the Sun Devil Singers and the ASU Men’s Chorus.
If You Go
What: Orpheus Male Chorus Outreach Concert
Where: First United Methodist Church, 5510 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix
When: 3 p.m., Sunday, March 31
Tickets: No admission charge, however donations accepted to benefit Students Opening Up New Doors with Strings – or SOUNDS – Academy
Information: www.orpheus.org, www.soundsacademy.org
