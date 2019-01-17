Tempe Union High School is not considering random drug tests for students as other East Valley officials either are doing or thinking about doing.
Mesa Public Schools Governing Board recently discussed the pros and cons of randomly testing all students who participate in events sanctioned by the Arizona Interscholastic Association – including athletics and even cheerleading.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Jennifer Liewer said the board has not discussed random drug tests and there is no plan to discuss them.
Nearly one in five school districts in the country, including the Chandler and the Paradise Valley unified school districts, have some sort of random testing for student-athletes.
Paradise Valley was the first district in Arizona to randomly drug test student-athletes in 1991 and later expanded it to volunteer testing of all high school and middle school students.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 18 percent of public high schools across the country have mandatory drug testing policies.
Chandler spokesman Terry Locke said the district tests about 240 students each season and a little more than 700 for the year. The testing kits cost the district about $36,000 a year.
Paradise Valley’s district athletic director Corey Newland said student athletes are tested for seven weeks in the fall and spring and six weeks in the winter.
“Each week at our high schools in PVUSD, we test 10 to 15 athletes,” Newland said.
The program sets the district back about $25,000 to $30,000 a year.
All high school students can be included in the district’s random-drug testing program with parental consent.
The district also provides vouchers for parents of middle and high school students to do drug testing at a lab or provides home-drug testing kits.
The testing cost appears to stop many districts from even considering the practice.
In Alaska, the Juneau School District has randomly tested its student-athletes for a decade. During the season, Juneau randomly tests up to 15 percent of each sport’s athletes once a week. But Juneau’s KTOO Public Media recently reported officials there weren’t sure the program has been effective despite the high cost, which can run up to $46,000 in some years.
A school district near Atlanta, Georgia, recently voted to spend $20,000 a year testing up to 80 students each month. That’s based on test kits that cost $24 each.
The U.S. Supreme Court first ruled in favor of the constitutionality of random drug testing of high school athletes in 1995. Seven years later, the high court extended the testing to middle school students who participate in extracurricular activities.
Not long after the second court decision in 2002, the President’s Office of National Drug Control Policy tried to encourage schools to test all students for drugs before a pushback led by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Drug Policy Alliance threw ice on those hopes.
“(Random testing) is not something that can be applied to all students,” Pickrell said. “The courts have just said it is something that can be used for a program that a kid is choosing to participate in such as athletics or extracurricular activities.”
Districts are allowed to ask a student to provide a urine sample if he or she is caught with the contraband or appear to be showing physical symptoms of being under the influence or patterns of abnormal or erratic behavior.
Random testing involves a “panel” of five to 10 different drugs – typically, marijuana, cocaine, opioids, amphetamines and PCP. If a district chooses to expand the testing, it can even screen for synthetic marijuana, which also goes by K2 and Spice.
While random drug testing for athletes has steadily risen across the country, some are questioning if it’s even needed for those on sports teams.
The Institute of Education Sciences recently released a report that showed randomly tested high school students who were involved in extracurricular activities reported less substance use than other students without testing by about 6 percent.
Plus, drug use in general has declined with adolescents over the past decade, despite the move to legalize recreational marijuana in many states since then. Statistics are showing tobacco vaping is more of this generation’s idea of being rebellious.
