Mountain Pointe Play Keeps Its Audience In Suspense

The Mountain Pointe Theatre Company goes to the dark side this weekend with its next production as student thespians present a 1960s horror classic.
“We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” a play based on the late Shirley Jackson’s novel of a Lizzie Borden-type character, will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the school. Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults and available at the door or mptheatreco.com.
“Castle” is an eerie tale of a woman who, though acquitted of poisoning four relatives, is considered by the townsfolk to have done the deed. She lives in a house with an uncle and her sister as well as a little boy who looks on the spooky events as a game when a young cousin arrives from abroad and falls in love with her – though there’s a hint he might be after her money.
With an atmosphere of impending doom, what actually occurred the night of the homicides gradually is unveiled.
Director Erin L. Smith, a history teacher and community service liaison at Mountain Pointe, finds “Castle” fascinating as both a novel and a play because they are “really perceptive and interesting stories about mental health and family relationships.
“I have been wanting to do this show at Mountain Pointe for a few years, and this year felt like the right year to do the show,” Smith said, noting its themes recur in Jackson’s other celebrated works, “The Lottery” and “The Haunting of Hill House.”
“I am definitely a Shirley Jackson fan,” she said. “I think her writing makes for such a great read. It is ambiguous and keeps the reader in suspense and guessing what is going on. The play Hugo Wheeler adapted from Jackson’s book is very similar in its tone and keeping the audience guessing. It’s a show based around a slow build-up of dread and terror.”
Smith noted, “Audiences will find the play dark, as the original work that it is based on, like much of Jackson’s works are dark.”
Calling it “definitely a work of horror,” she recalled that when the cast first read through the play, they didn’t know what would happen in the second act or how it ended.
“When we got to the end and set the script down, they erupted in excitement and surprise at what happens,” she said. “The cast and crew have been great at getting into the show, keeping its secrets and having fun with how spooky and weird the show is.”
Smith said the biggest challenge with the play is getting people interested in seeing it “without giving away anything about the show ahead of time.”
The crew built the downstairs of an old Victorian house as the static set for the production and because the uncle is in a wheelchair, “we had to decide which parts of the set and how much of the set would be accessible to him,” Smith said.
“The set also requires a semi-working dumbwaiter that one character has to enter and exit through, which my set and design crew have done an amazing job at working to construct,” added Smith, who has been at Mountain Pointe since 2011 and a cosponsor of the student theater group for about six years.
Though the play had a short run on Broadway when it debuted, it won some plaudits from New York newspapers. The New York Post said, “This gripping play spins out a tale of suspense and mystery which will hold audiences enthralled right up to the final, shocking moments.”
And the old NY World Journal Tribune called it a “take of muted horror” that made for a “compelling story” that “takes well to the stage.”
The rumored murderess, Constance, is played by Alie Konczak and her understudy is Cassie Presume, who also is one of the technical directors along with Becca Jacobs. Stage managers are Ethan Briant and Lexi Artusa-Sirota.
The rest of the cast includes: Addie Harvey, Lexi Powers, Xavion Grantham, Cedric Beck, Alex Sudis, Ethan Briant, A’Shayla Anderson, Lexi Artusa-Sirota, Jessica Calabrese, Mckenna Fowler, Jeffrey Maples, Patrick Keyser, Tyler Aicard, Alvin Grio, Madi Smith, Aiden Malsch, Molly Harrison, Julianne Porter and Zack Gabel.
The crew includes Jaiden Wester-Stiltz, Emelia Robertson, Lexi Powers, Leilani Mondragon, Taylor Simmons, Jayla Alston, Jared Adams, Patrick Keyser, Clare Kulaga, Trevor Stout, Tyreq Daniels, Myles Thomas, Madi Smith, Andre Presume, Kiani Laroya, Cedric Beck, Zack Gabel, Molly Harrison, Cove Chon, Tyler Aicard, Aiden Malsch, Julianne Porter, Mckenna Fowler and Alvin Grio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.