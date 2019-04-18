Ahwatukee teen’s death brought life to 4

When 16-year-old Zoe Mar of Ahwatukee died suddenly in May 2017, some of her organs were transplanted to four people on the verge of death, including 7-year-old Jovani Perez of Chandler, who, with his parents, met her grandparents in an emotional meeting last week. (Left: Special to AFN/Right: Kimberly Carrillo/AFN Staff Photographer)(Special to AFN)