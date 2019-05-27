Ahwatukee couple’s butcher shop marks birthday

Ahwatukee resident and community leader Martha Hesse is celebrating an anniversary next month and she’s hoping people join her.
Hesse, a former board chair of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce who is still active on the board, is marking 15 years on June 4 since she opened her Chandler business, Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits.
To celebrate, the Chamber is holding a ribbon cutting 4-6 p.m. June 4 at Von Hanson’s, 2390 N. Alma School Road, Chandler.
Hesse prides herself on offering fresh meats and poultry with 100 varieties of fresh and smoked bratwursts and sausages.
Hesse and her husband Gene once were snowbirds from Minnesota and would bring suitcases full of the midwestern-grown meats from the original Von Hanson’s because they couldn’t find a store here that sold the kind of quality products they enjoyed back north.
Once they settled in Ahwatukee, they opened Von Hanson’s Meats & Spirits in Chandler in 2004.
Von Hanson’s Meats has become a local treasure since then. The butcher shop not only has built a reputation for its fresh, all-natural beef, pork and chicken, but also specializes in homemade jerky, smoked sausages and wild game processing of elk, deer, javelin, bear and mountain lion.
Over the years their wild game business has grown because of their tasty sausage recipes and because Von Hanson’s uses the hunter’s game meat without mass batching with another hunter’s game.
Von Hanson’s Meats also offers goodies for dogs. The shop sells raw and smoked dog bones, raw dog food and Husse dog food.
In addition, Von Hanson’s is also offers barbecue aficionados a wide variety of sauces, flavored woods and pellets.
“Our signature product is our sausage. Since 1984, our Minnesota-born sausage meister, who has a strong German heritage, has created over 100 different varieties, said Hesse, adding she will be offering samples as well as specials on June 4.
Information: 480-917-2525 or vonhansonsmeats.net
