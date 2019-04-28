New local business teaches kids coding

When Nikhil “Nik” Bhatia went looking for a summer camp for his daughter that emphasized STEM – a curriculum for students based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics – he and his wife Vandana grew a bit discouraged.
And then they discovered Code Ninjas.
They were impressed enough with the franchise, launched in 2016, that the two computer engineers decided to open a Code Ninjas in Ahwatukee.
Pre-enrollment for Code Ninjas has already begun and a “founding families discount” for their drop-in program will continue through Saturday, May 11.
Code Ninjas teaches children ages 7 through 14 programming through computer game-based curriculum.
Code Ninjas is themed around martial arts with kids learning in a student area called a “dojo” and progress through incremental levels of difficulty as “coding ninjas” from the beginning white to the fourth year’s expert black belt.
The Bhatias, who live in Chandler, have been involved in Ahwatukee for years as their daughter, Ishita, 7, attended Ahwatukee Foothills Montessori kindergarten and now their son Krish, 5, is in the school’s pre-K program.
It was this continuous exposure to the village that convinced the couple that opening a Code Ninjas in Ahwatukee would be a good choice not only for their daughter, but other children interested in learning while having fun.
“We decided rather than merely enroll our daughter, we should open one so other kids can learn and have fun as well. Coding at Code Ninjas is all done in a fun atmosphere and a non-intimidating way,” said Nik. “They have such a good time, they don’t even realize they’re learning to code.”
So enthused was he with the concept that he traveled to the company’s Texas headquarters to learn more and see what they offered in the way of franchise support.
Bhatia said the more he learned, the more enthusiastic he became.
“With our 7-year-old daughter being the perfect age to enroll at Code Ninjas, we were excited to bring the coding center to Ahwatukee to give our kids and the Phoenix community an opportunity to learn coding in a fun and interactive way,” he said.
With both parents experienced IT computer engineers, they said they realize the importance of technology and the value of STEM education for children. Yet, they wanted something more lasting than a summer camp or a chapter or two in a school’s curriculum.
Nik, a systems engineer at a Gilbert firm who’s “taking a small break” to get his Code Ninjas business going, said he thinks the program is invaluable to families with young children.
“I think people in Ahwatukee appreciate STEM activities so I thought Ahwatukee would be a great place to open this. Ahwatukee is in the great Kyrene School District, and they do a great job with STEM but when classes are over, kids often forget. Or they’ll go to a short summer camp, and then forget,” he explained, adding:
“I want to fill that gap with a structured curriculum for STEM and have a learning center where kids want to go,” he said.
Engaging the child is paramount, he added.
“I know people who have tried to introduce coding at home, but it can get really boring for kids. Here the kids get it because it’s all game-based, and what kid doesn’t like video games?”
But there’s more to video games than merely playing, and that’s the genius behind Code Ninjas that excites Bhatia.
“They have the opportunity to build the video games while learning coding, math, logic and problem solving,” he said, brightening as he spoke.
“Our curriculum teaches kids to code using games they already know and love to play such as Minecraft, and Roblox. But they’re not just passively playing games, they’re building games and having fun doing it.”
Bhatia and his wife are proud that Code Ninja is convenient for busy parents as their kids can drop in anytime up to twice weekly.
Year-round center hours are Monday through Thursday, 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
“Kids gain confidence in coding while they play and learn at their own pace, assisted by our five Code Senseis while advancing through the nine belts,” said Bhatia.
He explained that the programs keep kids motivated through regular “Belt-Up” celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their progress to the next level.
“By the time they finish the program, they will have published a real app in the app store,” he said.
Six summer camps at the learning center are ready for registration, including Game Builder’s Club, where kids build their own game using personal or provided artwork and coding; APP Builders Club, which utilizes an MIT APP Inventor; Minecraft Create, which allows kids to design their own Minecraft world; and Beginning JavaScript, where participants “master the basics of JavaScript game development in just one week.”
Summer camp classes are available for either half-day or full-day. Bhatia said three more “senseis” will be on hand to augment the staff for the camps.
There’s a plethora of pricing options, depending on what the parents and child desires.
“We offer various programs at different pricing levels whether it’s drop-in learning, or Parents’ Night Out events, birthday parties or our camps,” explained Bhatia.
To help families decide, Code Ninjas is offering an opportunity to come in and learn while their child or children have the chance to play and experiment with the program.
“I suggest the best way to learn about our programs and to find out what program your child might be interested in is to schedule a free 30-minute ‘game building session’ where the kid can sit with a Code Sensei to build a video game while the parents tour the facility and discuss programs and pricing options,” he said.
While educating the child is the ultimate goal, it is accomplished with a hefty dose of play.
“Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps the kids coming back. But our learning center also provides the results parents are looking for as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they’ll need for the jobs of the future,” said Bhatia.
The curriculum is fast-paced and self-directed, but not self-taught, Bhatia emphasized. Code Ninjas is located at 4909 E. Chandler Blvd., suite 504 in Ahwatukee.
Information: CodeNinjas.com or phone 480-867-1158. They are also on Facebook.
