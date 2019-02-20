Ahwatukee’s unsuccessful candidate in the Phoenix mayoral primary has thrown his support to one of the two remaining contenders in the March 12 election.
Moses Sanchez endorsed Daniel Valenzuela, who is chasing front-runner Kate Gallego in the election.
“Daniel knows we desperately need to hire more police officers to keep our City safe as well as support our brave first responders, and I am confident he is the best choice to do just that,” Sanchez said in a prepared statement.
“Our next Mayor must be able to work together with diverse groups and build coalitions to address the challenges facing Phoenix. Daniel has shown the consistent ability to do that. It is critical that all of us fulfill our civic duty by voting and holding our elected officials accountable, so I am encouraging all of my supporters and all Phoenicians to vote for Daniel Valenzuela on March 12,” he added.
Valenzuela’s camp credited their candidate’s “focus on core issues like public safety, hiring more first responders and addressing the city’s homelessness crisis” for earning the support of Sanchez.
A Navy reservist and former member of the Tempe Union High School governing board, Sanchez was the only Republican in the four-person mayoral primary last November.
Gallego received 45 percent of the vote and Valenzuela got 26 percent. Sanchez came in third with 19 percent, leaving Libertarian businessman Nicholas Sarwark with 11 percent.
Valenzuela said Sanchez’s endorsement shows he is continuing to broaden his coalition of support.
“Moses has served our nation and our community of Phoenix admirably, and I am thrilled to have his support as we continue our final push to Election Day,” said Valenzuela. “As an educator and businessman, Moses knows how raising the level of quality in our schools directly impacts the economic development we want to see in Phoenix. His passion for helping those most in need is contagious, and I am looking forward to working with him on innovative solutions that raise the quality of life for all Phoenicians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.