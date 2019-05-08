Merchant Square offers diverse antiques, treats

Shopping at Merchant Square Antique Marketplace is like visiting a Disneyland of diverse, old finds and stylish, new home décor.
The expansive, quaint mall at 1509 N. Arizona Ave. is full of surprises and charming antique pieces collected and curated from around the world.
Part of what is called “The Square” is Highland Yard Vintage Market, in a separate building behind the Merchant Square, where old and new home items are sold four days a month. The whole mall is about 50,000 square feet.
Adding to the attractions is the popular American Way Market, an American smokehouse and bakery furnished with old, reused furniture and decorations that sells a variety of decadent barbecue meals, salads and innovative homemade baked goods, along with old-fashioned sodas sold in vintage bottles.
About 250 vendors rent space in Merchant Square Antique Marketplace selling antique and vintage furniture, rock albums, signs, jewelry, theater seats, baby strollers, drinking glasses, handmade wood pictures, figurines and just about anything else people would need to add heart and style to their homes.
“It’s a mix of antique, vintage, nostalgia and repurposed furniture and home décor,” said Mike Moore, owner of Merchant Square Antique Marketplace, Highland Yard Vintage Market and American Way Market. “Pretty much every era is represented – Americana, European antiques. I think it takes them back to another time in their life. What you feel here is real. You get to find things you wouldn’t find anywhere else.”
Moore, a third-generation Arizona resident who loves antiques, opened Merchant Square Antique Marketplace in 2002 and co-owns it with his wife, Patricia Moore.
Their adult children help work at the mall. Mike is a real estate developer who had bought the building with the goal of opening an entertainment center with skateboarding, rock-climbing and other activities with a company, but that business backed out of the plan after 9/11.
“I looked for an idea,” Mike said. “I like antique malls and I thought I could do that here. We created all the booths. I’ve hired a great manager.”
He offered a free month’s rent to any vendors who pitched an idea for a name for the mall. The space was completely full with vendors when it opened in July of 2002.
Mike said the mall, which is open seven days a week, sells antique items that are at least 100 years old and vintage merchandise, which is 30 to 50 years old.
Old lockers from Dobson High School and an old Mobil sign, as well as the McDonald’s arch sign, along with a U.S. Navy item that includes a brass helmet dated 1941 are among the many pieces that tell stories of the past. Old movie posters, as well as “Green Lantern,” “Smurfs” and “Toy Story” drinking glasses were at the antiques mall recently.
“I really like Native American art, Arizona historical items,” Mike said.
Shoppers can find 1970s “nostalgia furniture,” vintage clothes, record players, old windows and doors, as well as paintings and typewriters in the antique mall. Many knickknacks including pigs and other animals also adorn the center.
Items range from $1 or less to tens of thousands of dollars.
An outdoor space called Picker’s Alley features outdoor furniture and things for gardens.
Merchant Square always has a waiting list of vendors hoping to get in to sell their wares. The vendors set their own prices and Merchant Square shares the revenue from the items they sell.
The vintage and antique pieces and the menu at American Way Market are getting lots of praise online.
Deneene Artherhults Winters posted a positive review on Merchant Square’s Facebook page.
“Terrific merchandise!” Artherhults Winters posted. “Lots of unusual items that I don’t normally see at other antique shops. Nicely displayed and I loved the little cards to help keep track of items liked.”
Nicole Durst also ate up the food and merchandise in the antiques mall.
“Some of the best bbq in town,” Durst said. “Try the bbq chicken sandwich and the cookies. You cannot go wrong and if you love antiques and fun finds you are set for an adventure.”
Jill Fortuna, partner for Highland Yard Vintage Market, which opened about three years ago, said people of all ages enjoy making a whole day of their time at Merchant Square.
Those visits often include time spent eating the sandwiches made with bread baked fresh daily at American Way Market, which opened two years ago and was recently ranked number one out of 564 restaurants in Chandler on TripAdvisor.
A smoked tri-tip sandwich is flavorful with tender meat, topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese, as well as a housemade chimichurri sauce served on spring mix on sliced sourdough bread.
A smoked pastrami sandwich, also covered in mozzarella and provolone cheese, is topped with pickled red onion and apple aioli enclosed in artisan marble rye bread with a side of coleslaw and received praise on TripAdvisor.
A mix of sweet and savory treats, the tri-tip arugula salad features the tender tri-tip, arugula, beets, pecans, red onions and goat cheese enhanced with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Mike said the restaurant is also known for its pulled pork, which comes separately or smoked in a sandwich with tangy coleslaw and house barbecue sauce on a brioche bun.
American Way’s bakery draws crowds with homemade cookies and scones including a tasty almond one with sweet frosting and one with a mixture of chocolate chips, oatmeal, banana bread and peanut butter.
The restaurant and bakery are decorated with eclectic items from Arizona’s past including a smoker from the now closed Bill Johnson’s Big Apple Restaurants, a Coke sign from a previous market, chairs from a schoolhouse and booths from a bar.
Customers can buy 150 different sodas from around the country, including Faygo flavors, sold in vintage bottles.
Merchant Square Antique Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. American Way Market’s and Highland Yard Vintage Market’s hours and dates of operation are different than the main marketplace. Information: merchantsquareantiques.com and facebook.com/MerchantSquare and facebook.com/Highlandyardvintage and facebook.com/americanwaymarket
