Once cooler fall weather sets in next month, some South Mountain hikers are in for a bit of a shock.
Beginning Oct. 15, new parking restrictions will take effect on the roads outside the Pima Canyon trailhead.
The Pointe South Mountain HOA board voted to restrict parking north of the park entrance on the east side of 48th Street to vehicles with a resident sticker and no parking will be allowed on the west side of the street at any time.
Vehicles in the restricted areas will be towed, said Andy Lenartz, an avid hiker and who writes occasional columns for AFN on hiking South Mountain.
“This will significantly reduce parking options for users of the Pima Canyon entrance to the park,” Lenartz said.
“On weekend mornings, parked cars often stretched from the park entrance along 48th street to the Rustler’s Rooste, spots which will no longer be available for parking,” he added.
Lenartz last month wrote an AFN column on how South Mountain is in danger of being “loved to death” because of the huge number of hikers who use it.
“The number of users at the Pima Canyon trailhead vastly exceeds the number of parking spots on the weekends, causing parking to spill over into neighboring communities,” he said. “This is similar to the issues previously experienced at Camelback and Piestewa Peak.”
Lenartz said the HOA board said uncontrolled use of the streets by non-residents in certain areas of the community “is causing serious problems to their residents” – including resident safety issues, vandalism, trash and noise.
