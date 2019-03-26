Tipsy vans

Edward Doney, of Ahwatukee, was driving near the Tempe Auto Mall March 23 when he saw this unfortunate scene. “The day got a lot worse for the driver of a gray Ram 3500 pickup,” he said. The pickup was towing two white Chevrolet vans on a flat-bed five-wheel trailer and as it made a left turn onto W. Elliot Road, the load shifted and the two Chevrolet vans ended up lying on their sides in the intersection. “On the bright side, the driver can appreciate this firsthand lesson on center of gravity and rotational inertia, at no cost for tuition,” he said. Police said there were no injuries. (Edward Doney/Special to AFN)
