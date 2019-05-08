Vintage market mixes old, new for design fun

Anyone hoping to personalize their home with fun and functional, Pinterest-worthy items to create a whole look can check out a popular market in Chandler.
Highland Yard Vintage Market features 50 to 70 local vendors four days a month at Merchant Square Antique Marketplace at 1509 N. Arizona Ave.
The next Highland Yard Vintage Market will next be May 16-19 with the theme of “Tell Your Story.” From June 20-23, the theme of the market will be “Summer Breeze.”
New inventory, which is a mix of new and old home décor, is offered at the market located in its own building behind Merchant Square Antique Marketplace antiques and vintage mall.
Shoppers can choose tables, shelving, clothes, jewelry, signs and other items in a variety of prices at Highland Yard Vintage Market.
Designers build and prepare about 10,000 to 15,000 pieces of home décor that are sold over the four days, said Jill Fortuna, partner for the market.
“It’s really a mix of old and new,” Fortuna said. “Everything gets rebuilt with all new inventory every month. This is really a designer’s paradise because you’ve got so much being curated.”
Julie Shervin, owner of Julie’s Home Décor, refurbishes furniture and also buys new home décor that she sells at Highland Yard.
“I tend to gravitate towards buffets and sofa tables,” the Apache Junction businesswoman said. “I go back east and buy a lot of antiques. It’s a lot of fun. Definitely that’s the trend, people like the eclectic mix (of) old and new.”
A cookie jar that says “Home Sweet Home,” homemade wood signs, pottery, whimsical rabbits, lamps, bedding and T-shirts were among the many items set up in elaborate displays recently.
They are arranged in a way that makes it easy to visualize how one could decorate a kitchen, living room, office, bedroom, patio or other area of a house or office.
Highland Yard Vintage Market is so popular tAhat typically 150 to 200 shoppers wait in line outside to get in when it opens on Thursdays, Fortuna said.
She and the staff members aim to make the shopping experience fun by giving away gift cards of $100 and $25 to those standing in line. They have dance parties with customers when the market is open Friday nights.
“We have so much fun,” Fortuna said. “It’s the greatest place to meet people in the community. We really work with people; show them how to build out spaces in their home. The thing that brings people back (is) it’s an experience and you feel so well taken-care of.”
VIP shoppers get their own cubbies where they can put items that they are interested in buying while they shop; they also get freebies.
The November Highland Yard Vintage Market features Christmas-themed items. People love to buy seasonal décor including Christmas, fall and spring items, Fortuna said. Some customers come from out of state to shop at the market.
“They plan their vacations around it,” Fortuna said. “The amount of business is remarkable. It’s affordable. There’s a huge range of price ratios.”
Customers shared their enthusiasm for Highland Yard Vintage Market on the business’ Facebook page.
“Awesome place to browse gorgeous fun, unique pieces!” one post read “More than just an antique store!”
Wendy Armstrong Parker also likes the market, and wrote “The vendors are awesome!! The vendors are the most talented people I know!!”
Highland Yard Vintage Market is open once a month, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Information: merchantsquareantiques.com/highland-yard-vintage and facebook.com/Highlandyardvintage.
