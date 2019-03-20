Keep those eyes smiling by sitting down to this Irish meal

St. Paddy’s Day may be gone, but it’s never too late to enjoy this tasty Irish feast.
Here’s what is so great about corned beef and cabbage: It’s easy! The spice packet comes with the corned beef brisket, you provide the cabbage, carrots and potatoes and a couple of hours later, it’s time to eat.
Here, I’ve provided the five-ingredient version as well as the recipe that my family has used for decades! It offers just a few more spices to give your brisket extra flavor. No luck-o-the-Irish needed here. Just a pot, brisket and veggies.
Ingredients
1 (5 lb.) corned beef brisket (plus spice packet)
12 small red potatoes
6 large carrots
1 green cabbage
Olive oil and vinegar for drizzling over vegetables, optional
Directions:
Boil the brisket with the contents of the spice packet for several hours or until fork-tender. In another pot, steam the veggies until fork tender. Slice the corned beef, surrounded with steamed veggies drizzled with olive oil and vinegar.
Jan’s Family Corned Beef and Cabbage (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
3-4 lb. Corned Beef Brisket with spice packet
3 bay leaves
5-6 cloves
10 peppercorns, optional
3-4 cloves fresh garlic
1 large sweet yellow onion, quartered
1 large head green cabbage, quartered
6 large carrots peeled and cut into thirds
12 small red potatoes
Olive oil and vinegar for drizzle
Salt and pepper to taste
Mustard for spreading on corned beef, optional
Directions:
Remove spice packet from brisket. Place brisket in a large pot or Dutch oven.
Add contents of spice packet, bay leaves, cloves, peppercorns, garlic and onion. Pour enough water in pot to cover the corned beef. Cover and cook on medium high for several hours or until fork tender. (corned beef package should have cook time instructions as well.)
When corned beef is cooked, turn heat off and cover pot with lid. In another pot, add cabbage quarters, potatoes and carrots. Add 3-4 inches of water to steam veggies. Keep checking to make sure you have enough water in the pot. Add more if needed. Cook vegetables until fork tender. (The potatoes may take a few minutes longer to cook.)
Place corned beef, sliced against the grain, on a platter. Surround the corned beef with steamed vegetables. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and vinegar. Salt and pepper the vegetables as needed. Serve with mustard if desired.
