The Arizona Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with the Gila River Indian Community to examine potential capacity and other upgrades on I-10 between Ahwatukee and Casa Grande to create a master plan for the corridor’s improvement.
The study will be led by the Maricopa Association of Governments in partnership with the community and ADOT and is expected to take about 18 months to complete, including an expected cost and phasing strategy.
The agreement marks a milestone in ADOT’s efforts to widen I-10 because the Gila Community has in the past refused to discuss it even as the highway agency is widening I-10 from just south of Earley Road to I-8 in Casa Grande. The $36.6 million project is scheduled for completion next summer.
Earlier this year, Jack Sellars, vice chair of the State Transportation Board, told the Chandler Chamber of Commerce that any work on the Phoenix-Case Grande stretch of the interstate was not even on the drawing board because it passes across the reservation and the state needed the community’s approval of any project.
The study’s goal “is to identify major elements that will need to be improved or replaced, and determine how to provide the necessary capacity to meet current and future travel demand,” ADOT said in a release. “The bridge across the Gila River and the interchange at Casa Blanca Road are two examples of existing structures that may have to be replaced.”
MAG Chair Gail Barney, the mayor of Queen Creek, added that the Gila Community’s input was critical “to ensure that concerns about safety, community access and sensitive cultural resources are respected.”
Barney added that the economic development activities being pursued by the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority in the northern section of the Community will be considered in the study.
There have been plans to build a massive entertainment complex on the Wild Horse property.
“The Gila River Indian Community is very appreciative of MAG for spearheading this effort and we look forward to being part of the team that completes this study. The Community believes this study will help ensure the safety of the Community’s members and residents of the surrounding municipalities as they travel the I-10 corridor, and promote development both on and off the Gila River Indian Reservation,” said Stephen R. Lewis, Governor, Gila River Indian Community.
The agreement also is noteworthy because the Gila Community fought a long battle in federal court to block the South Mountain Freeway on grounds that it desecrated sacred land, particularly the mountain itself. A panel of judges from the federal court’s Ninth Circuit appeals court rejected the challenge.
MAG has allocated about $65.5 million for improvements to the portion of I-10 in Maricopa County.
Funding for the improvements comes from the voter-approved Proposition 400 program, the dedicated transportation sales tax in Maricopa County. Additional funding for the I-10 improvements will be identified by ADOT through its priority programming process, the state agency said.
The agreement also was the second major development in ADOT’s long-range plans to improve I-10 throughout the Phoenix area.
Earlier this month, ADOT announced it sold a parcel of land it owned along the north side of I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for $28.7 million, the largest sale of excess property in the agency’s history.
The proceeds will be used for an upcoming project to widen I-10 between the Santan Loop 202 Freeway and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor. That project is scheduled to start in 2021.
ADOT plans to widen a portion of that stretch and resolve the crossing lanes that take I-10 motorists headed west to Route 143. ADOT purchased the property it just sold in 2011.
“Our engineers determined how much of the property would be needed for I-10 widening,” said Michael Craig, manager of ADOT’s office of property management. “The timing was right to sell the excess portion and put those dollars into the upcoming project’s budget.”
Under an agreement, the new owner will remove sections of three buildings on the property that currently extend into the area ADOT will need for the I-10 improvements. Several businesses, including cabinetry and shipping firms, have been leasing space on the property.
ADOT said it advertised the parcel earlier this year and conducted several tours for potential buyers. Eight bidders took part in an auction of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.