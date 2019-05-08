Decker.’s New Album Will Showcase Current Sound

Through his music, artist Brandon Decker, a.k.a. decker. seeks to touch audiences by speaking on universal experiences. His time living in the desert of Sedona has touched his work in innumerable ways.
On Friday, May 10, at Last Exit Live, Decker and the Haymarket Squares punkgrass band will record live albums.
Decker said his group’s live recording will showcase its current sound. In the last 10 years, the band’s music has evolved.
“At the start, it was just me,” Decker said. “I would make records, and I would hire musicians. I would play a lot of the parts, whereas now I’ve got musicians that have been working with me for a while, some five, six years,” he said.
His music has also grown as it has been influenced by different genres of music. He said in the early days, his songs had more of a folk/acoustic vibe. He describes it now as “psychedelic desert soul.”
During the live album recording, Decker and his band will perform songs from their five most recent albums. They often perform medleys of originals mixed with covers by artists such as Tom Petty or The Doors. Decker said choosing music for a live album isn’t difficult because he and his band have favorites.
“There are just songs that are fun to play. They obviously resonate well with the crowds. They organically select themselves,” he said.
One of his favorites is a song called “Cellars” from the album “Pasty.”
“It has this real huge, screaming psychedelic section. It tends to be a pivotal moment of the set,” Decker said.
Decker and his band released their latest album “Born to Wake Up” in September through the Royal Potato Family label. Listeners can expect to hear a number of songs from this album during the show.
“Born to Wake Up” focused on the concept of physical, emotional, spiritual and mental healing, which has recently become very important to Decker.
“I had been going hard for a number of years, more years than I probably should have been without a break. I had come home very intent on healing and relaxing, spending time on the land, spending time with my son. That was what I was doing when this album just happened,” Decker said.
The artist has released seven studio albums. He moved to Arizona in 2004 to attend college in Flagstaff and lived in Phoenix for a while before moving to Sedona a decade ago. He recently relocated to Northern California, but Sedona is still close to his heart.
Throughout his career, the desert landscape has been prominent in his music videos and songs, which have a strong spiritual element.
“I think I’ve always been concerned with life, what it means and how it plays out,” Decker said.
Over the years, his music has become less autobiographical.
“Early on, it was straight out of my life experiences. I think over the last few albums, I’ve felt less inclined to do that and more to tell a universally relatable story,” Decker said.
With every album, he has wanted to connect with his listeners on a deeper, more personal level.
“The goal I think of every one of my albums has been to share my experience of life. I think one of the strengths of my songwriting is my ability to capture that well. I think all of the albums have had that quality of helping people to navigate their similar issues, relationships and challenges,” Decker said.
The song “Patsy” is one longtime supporters know well and often sing along to during concerts. Over the years, Decker become acquainted with his longtime fans. These relationships have always been important to him.
“I’m the kind of person who becomes friends with the fans. I’m sharing this experience, and the people are eagerly receiving it and sharing back, supporting the work that I’m doing. I’m grateful for them,” Decker said.
If You Go
What: decker. w/Haymarket Squares,
Where: Last Exit Live, 717 S. Central Ave., Phoenix.
When: 8 p.m. Friday May 10.
Tickets: $10.
Info: lastexitlive.com, Note: 21 and older.
