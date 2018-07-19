Another football game hadn’t gone Joe Schiller’s way, and the thousands of dollars of debt he had accumulated from betting was about to bury him. With his life spinning out of control, he hopped in his car with his then-pregnant wife’s paycheck in his pocket and went into hiding for two months.
Haunted by suicidal thoughts, Joe Watson had blown every cent playing cards and felt like he was running out of options. The clean-shaven, well-spoken writer pushed a hand in his jacket pocket to make it look like he was carrying a gun. He burst through the doors of a gas station in Scottsdale, demanding the cashier open the register.
The bright lights, cheap drinks and heart-pounding rush of a winning bet have fueled an industry that generates more than $100 billion a year in this country, according to the American Gaming Association.
But to the estimated 9 million Americans – 3 percent of the population, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling – who suffer from gambling addiction, it’s the big losses, the desperation and the hopelessness that linger in their hearts and minds.
On May 18, 2018, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders classified problem gambling as a disease for the first time. However, approval of and excitement for gambling across the country has never been more fervent.
A 2016 report from the American Gaming Association shows that 40 states have some type of legalized casinos. According to a Gallup poll, 69 percent of Americans view gambling as morally acceptable, an all-time high. And since the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to lift the federal ban on sports gambling, the majority of the country now supports its legalization.
Recently, Gov. Doug Ducey voiced support for new legislation that would legalize sports gambling, and tribal leaders have expressed willingness to renegotiate the gaming compact with lawmakers so that new policies could be implemented.
Meanwhile, Schiller, Michael and Watson still are trying to rectify the shattered relationships, crushing debts and criminal charges left in the wake of their addiction.
On a warm night about 25 years ago, a woman slurring her words and reeking of booze walked into Charter Hospital in Phoenix, where Bobbe McGinley was the addictions program director. She assumed the woman was an alcoholic but asked her what the problem was.
“She drank so much because she had lost a lot of money at a casino in Fort McDowell,” McGinley recalled. “I realized that the story she was telling me was not unlike what I hear from other patients about drugs and alcohol, only she was talking about gambling.”
That’s when McGinley realized not enough attention was being given to those seeking the thrill of winning big, only to lose it all. She became an expert in problem gambling.
McGinley is now the clinical director at ACT Counseling and Education.
“If your parents present something that looks like fun, you’re going to adapt to that as a child and think it’s fun as you’re growing up, until consequences happen,” she said.
Watson, 46, who grew up near Kingman and later moved with his family to Las Vegas, was born and raised around gambling.
“My family’s main source of recreation came from going to the casinos,” Watson said. “I’d tag along. I became comfortable in that environment. I’ve been playing poker almost my whole life. I played my first game of blackjack when I was 5 years old.”
“I was really comfortable with games of chance,” Watson said. “That became my escape, my coping mechanism.”
The innocent adrenaline rush of raking a small mound of pennies over to his side of the coffee table led Schiller to become an avid card player. Years later, he and a group of friends took a weekend trip to Las Vegas.
They hit the table games hard. As the cards were dealt and the dice were thrown, his stack of chips piled higher. When the dust settled, Schiller walked out a winner, up $10,000.
“Looking back now, I wish I never gambled again after that day,” he said. “Everything leading up to that was good. From there, it just got worse because you get the big win and you think you can do it again.
“Sometimes you do, but it gets outweighed by all the losses and all the lying.”
McGinley says Schiller and Watson fit the profile of an “action gambler,” the type who bets on card games, horse races and sports because they believe those games offer a level of control and require a level of skill to win.
When an action gambler first starts gambling, they go through what is known as the “winning phase.” This is a period of time when a player experiences wins – sometimes big wins – that make them believe they possess a natural talent for whatever their preferred game may be.
“It’s exciting, if you win,” McGinley said. “They kind of feel like they’re on top of the world, and that’s what keeps them going.”
Watson collided with addiction like a speeding car hitting a brick wall.
Turning to casinos for the fix, he would go three to four days straight playing cards, fueled not by drugs or alcohol but the rush of winning a hand.
He’d play blackjack, looking for a big win until his chips dwindled down into small stack.
Then, he’d go play poker to rebuild his wealth, so that he could go back in on a big hand at blackjack. It was a cycle that would repeat itself until Watson ran out of money.
As the losses topped $50,000, Watson, who said he battled depression early in life, attended Gamblers Anonymous meetings, which included a 12-step program, but it didn’t take. Before long, he’d be back at the tables, where he was a regular.
Watson experienced what’s known as the “losing phase,” which occurs when gamblers bet on long shots and wager on hands when they should be folding. During the losing phase, the action gambler starts “chasing losses,” thinking they can make back every dollar with a single good hand. Habit becomes addiction.
The gambler can’t get up and leave the table, slot machine or race track.Eventually, problem gamblers start borrowing or stealing money, and make every effort to hide their illness.
Schiller, 53, loved playing poker, but it was his love of sports that took over his life, plummeting him into more than $20,000 of debt. Eighteen years ago, he contacted a sports bookie. Unlike gambling at a casino, this type of betting doesn’t require an up-front wager.
“Betting with a bookie is done with ‘phantom dollars,’” Schiller said. “You’re just betting money on a weekly basis and hoping to come out on the positive side, but it can just get out of control.”
In a matter of mere months, Schiller’s finances and marriage had been tanked by sports gambling.
It wasn’t until the burly, scruffy-faced Schiller returned to his pregnant wife, after leaving her and his problem behind for two months, that he received the ultimatum, which served as his wake-up call, his rock bottom.
“My wife more or less told me to get help or else she’d leave,” Schiller said. “Everybody has to have a reason to get help and to stay on the road to recovery. Mine was my family.”
That’s when Schiller met McGinley and started on the long, difficult road of rehabilitation.
Watson robbed a gas station, but his crime spree didn’t stop there. He went on to commit five more robberies in 2007, court documents show. He later was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
For many problem gamblers, rock bottom doesn’t mean a moment of clarity. It means the end. The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that one in five problem gamblers will attempt suicide, which is about twice the rate of other addictions.
“The financial devastation alone just makes it seem like there is no way out,” Michael said.
“I think that’s why the suicide rates are so high for those who suffer from gambling addiction. Sometimes it’s not just the person who is gambling’s money. They often take the family’s money, kids’ money and college funds,” he added.
Now free, Watson says he hasn’t gambled in almost a decade. Along with creative writing, he has found new ways to cope.
“I meditate. I spend a lot of time with my family, my wife, my stepson. I play guitar,” he said. He found a new purpose in life and an understanding of why he made past mistakes.
“I think that I felt an obligation to present myself a certain way,” Watson said. “It required a certain level of prosperity. I think I put too much pressure on myself to move in society a certain way.”
Schiller enjoys watching sports even more now that he doesn’t have any skin in the game.
“When I was watching and betting, I was a nervous wreck,” he said. “Now, I just enjoy the game for the game. I love sports and love watching.”
But his recovery has been hard-fought. About three years ago, his addiction came roaring back. This time, it drove him back to the poker tables.
Before his illness could chew him up and spit him out again, he called McGinley.
“You can’t get complacent. Your addiction is waiting for you in another room doing pushups,” Schiller said, adding:
“I try to remember that the lows are always worse than the highs, that’s for sure. I’ve lost so many friends over this addiction.”
McGinley has worked with the casinos, and he is encouraged by training provided to staff members and the programs in place to turn away problem gamblers.
However, he and others worry that there simply isn’t enough awareness about the disease.
They said that legalizing sports gambling would “absolutely” increase the number of problem gamblers they treat.
“It’s not about the money,” he said. “It’s not a moral issue. It’s a disease, and some insurance companies don’t even consider it a disease. I think this field is going to be way different, way bigger, in 10 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.