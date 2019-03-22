It appears that after six years, a popular western Ahwatukee restaurant and its landlord no longer are the perfect pair.
Chris and Laura Hove in May are closing their original Perfect Pear restaurant in Foothills Park Plaza, at 1241 E. Chandler Blvd. on the southwestern corner of Desert Foothills Parkway, because, they said, they were unable to come to terms with the strip center’s owners, the Boukather family of Newport Beach, Calif., on a new lease.
“I’m devastated,” Laura Hove said.
The lease expired in January but the Hoves negotiated a five-month extension to get them through their prime winter season.
“It’s not certain yet. There’s always the possibility that they’ll stay,” said Charles Boukather, representing the strip center’s owning family. “It was their first location. The success of that location allowed them to open two others. I don’t know if it’s lack of size. If they want to grow, that space is inhibiting.”
The Hoves, however, said that it is certain and they’re moving on.
The action will have no effect on their two other Perfect Pear restaurants in Tempe, at 9845 S. Priest Drive, on the northwestern corner of Ray Road, and 603 W. University Drive, near Arizona State University.
In fact, they said, they are looking to expand the Perfect Pear concept in the Southeast Valley, perhaps in the Ocotillo area of Chandler and in Gilbert.
They might not be finished in Ahwatukee, however. While logistics make it doubtful that they will open another Perfect Pear in the village, they are strongly considering a spin-off concept.
“Our intentions still are to do something in Ahwatukee,” Chris Hove said. “We’ve looked at a lot of properties.
“Part of the challenge is with our location on Priest being so close, just across the I-10. If we opened another Perfect Pear closer to the freeway we’d be cannibalizing ourselves. That’s part of the reason we’ve been working on a new concept, a little offshoot of Perfect Pear that could move in close to the freeway or another retail space.”
They have a name for it, which they’re not yet ready to share publicly.
“We want to capitalize on some of our successes with this brand but make it more of a fast-casual version, like a Pei Wei, where there is counter service but it’s not fast food,” he said. “We’d like to capitalize on some of our menu items that we’ve had success with, serving healthier salads and fresh pastas, things of that nature.
“We’d take our brand but put it in a footprint that allows consumers to use it just a little bit differently.”
Their intimate Ahwatukee shop is a beloved neighborhood eatery, a difficult table to get, especially during prime season. The Hoves built a bond with their regular customers.
But another Perfect Pear in Ahwatukee would work only if the Hoves could secure another space in western Ahwatukee.
They said that their rent was going to rise and they were unsuccessful during a year of negotiating for capital improvements on the current property, including replacing a 20-year-old air-conditioning system that has the dining room temperature in the 90s during the summer, dual-pane glass on the eastern facing windows and resurfacing the flooring. They said they’ve paid several thousand dollars out of their pockets to keep the AC going.
With Chandler Boulevard, lovingly referred to as “The World’s Longest Cul de Sac,” hitting a dead end west of the restaurant, the traffic is “very deliberate,” Chris said.
“At our other two, there are office buildings nearby, the (Sky Harbor International) airport, the university, hotels. There’s just a lot more going on, where here we service primarily the residents,” he said.
The Hoves said that while the rent is higher at the other two restaurants, it pencils out because their sales are more than double the Ahwatukee location’s.
The continuing residential expansion west as well as the coming of the Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway, which will have an interchange on Desert Foothills Parkway about a mile south, are factors that the Hoves and the Boukathers view differently.
The Hoves are concerned that more retail and restaurants will be built close to the freeway and to the west that could erode their business.
Boukather, however, believes that it is just the opposite and denied rumors that the strip center is for sale. He said the coming of the freeway will increase traffic on Chandler Boulevard, in turn increasing the value of Foothills Park Plaza.
“Certainly the coming of the freeway increases value,” Boukather said. “More traffic will be finding its way to Chandler Boulevard, and that will generate more traffic for the property.
“The majority of the tenants are there for the long run. They’re longtime tenants. Dominos is next door and it isn’t going anywhere. There was a coffee shop that recently closed and that’s the space where we have another restaurant lined up that will be really exciting that the community will recognize. It’s an exciting new tenant and hopefully we’ll finalize a deal in the coming week or so.”
The Hoves met in the restaurant industry before they opened the original Perfect Pear six years ago. Laura grew up in Ahwatukee, graduating from Desert Vista High.
“We’d been looking all over,” she said. “We just drove back here one day and saw a for-lease sign in the window. It is a charming little spot. It just felt right.”
No restaurant, however, seems to last more than a few years at that intersection.
“The restaurant industry in the summer here is really hard,” Laura said. “In the winter months, we do see a heavy increase. That’s why we didn’t want to close in January when the lease was up. Every restaurant owner would tell you the same thing.
“We live about a mile from here, so I’ve worked more at this location than the other two. People have been coming in giving me the sad eyes since word got out. We’ve had so many high school kids work for us. We had three brothers over the years. We’ve made so many friends. To me, it’s been very hard.”
Chris agreed, adding, “It is emotional. We really appreciate the support of the Ahwatukee community through the years. It was a big decision, but analyzing everything, it’s the right time.”
