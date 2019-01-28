The Kyrene School District administration heeded concerns from the governing board and parents and changed parts of three cost-cutting measures that impact parents, teachers and some district employees.
But at the same time, the amends to those measures also reduced the total savings that the district will achieve to fund other programs.
The board was to vote on the three measures Tuesday night, Jan. 22, after it met in a special session last week to discuss the proposals and hear how the administration might amend them to make them more palatable.
The proposals – while providing a financial lifeline for Kyrene, which has a current surplus of a mere $4,600 in its current $121-million budget – initially posed major implications for the lives and pocketbooks of parents, middle school teachers and an estimated 222 district employees.
They affected starting and ending times at all 25 Kyrene campuses, some middle school teachers’ planning periods and the number of students they teach in a day and the fees paid by about 10 percent of the district workforce – teachers and other employees – for before- and after-school programs.
On the so-called bell schedule affecting start and end times for classes, the administration last week submitted a new option that would save $700,000 annually in bussing costs instead of the $1.2 million a less popular option would generate.
That option would make 7:35 a.m. the earliest starting time for schools and 3:55 p.m. the latest dismissal time. The other option would have had a starting time of 7:20 a.m. for some schools and a 4:15 p.m. dismissal time.
Some parents complained that a change in the start times would affect their household schedules, especially for those with both parents working and in single-parent homes, since they would have to worry about day care.
For those who take advantage of the tuition-based before- and after-school Community Education programs Kyrene offers, the district administration is proposing to modify fees if they suddenly have to have a child in both a before- and after-school program if the bell schedule is adjusted.
Currently, those programs cost $370 a month per child and the district’s presentation states that “families who need both before- and after-school programs will not see a significant increase in total tuition.
About 222 district employees who use those programs have been getting a 75 percent discount on that tuition, but that is certain to change despite pleas by some employees that it would create an economic hardship.
Administrators two weeks ago told the board that the 75 percent discount was costing taxpayers $400,000 a year. Moreover, the IRS now considers anything above a 20 percent discount to be taxable income.
The administration first proposed the discount now be set at 45 percent – which would be “cost neutral” for the district.
Now the district has offered another option that would phase in the lower discount – first at 60 percent in the coming school year and 45 percent the second year. The district stressed that from the 2020-21 school year going forward, any discount in tuition would have to be cost neutral. The 60 percent discount next year would cost taxpayers $208,000.
The middle school staffing changes would affect about 20 percent of the teachers on those campuses. Those teachers currently see 120 students over five periods in a day while other teachers see 150. By taking away a planning period in some teachers’ daily schedule, all teachers would see 150 students a day. The measure does not affect class size.
The cost reductions would help underwrite several new priorities for the coming school year, including counselors and social workers to help beef up a social-emotional learning program for elementary students aimed at helping them develop personal responsibility, self-discipline, resourcefulness and other life skills for the future. That program will cost an estimated $1.7 million.
Other programs would include an equity initiative aimed at addressing alleged disparities in grading and discipline involving minority students; enhanced intervention services for students struggling in math and English Language Arts; tutors and teachers who would improve middle school students’ academic skills to better prepare them for high school and college.
The district also is proposing school resource officers on all six middle school campuses at a cost of $400,000, but Kyrene may be able to save that money if the legislature approves Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget proposal to pay for SROs at whatever schools want one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.