Stating he is determined to revive the Club West Golf Course, owner Richard Breuninger and a Scottsdale promoter have scheduled a farmers market this Sunday, April 29, on the parking lot outside the clubhouse.
The farmers market will begin at 8 a.m. and run until at least 1 p.m. and will feature 40 vendors organized by Scottsdale promotion company M and M Events.
Breuninger said he hopes to hold the market the last Sunday of every month for now and eventually increase its frequency to every other Sunday.
And he suggested he may have major announcements Sunday during the market about other developments involving the course’s long-term future.
Breuninger and his Inter Tribal Golf Association bought the course from Wilson Gee for $1.3 million in December. While the over-seeding he had arranged earlier in the fall revived the water-starved course for several months, it began to lose its lush greenery by early March.
That was because the city Water Services Department shut off the water on Feb. 23 over a $215,000 delinquency.
Breuninger said it was the responsibility of Club West Golf Management to pay the bill because he had hired the company to handle day-to-day operations. That firm has since been dismissed and Breuninger has been trying to negotiate a payment plan for the debt.
In the meantime, he said, he’s making other plans, including the possible opening of the driving range in the near future.
“We’re getting back on the right path and once again, I’m making progress,” he said, adding that he envisions the market as an opportunity “to bring the community together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.