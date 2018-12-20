Dreaming of a white Christmas?
It might be a drive of only a few hours for Ahwatukee travelers to enjoy magnificent, snow-covered vistas in Arizona’s high country, but the journey can be treacherous.
Arizona law-enforcement officials ask travelers to slow down and pack their patience as they drive during the busy holiday season. Downloading an Arizona Department of Transportation app for winter-weather driving conditions can be useful, too.
While people from colder climates pay big money to come to the East Valley for warm holidays, many Ahwatukee residents want to go the other way, with holiday escapes to Prescott, Flagstaff, Payson or the White Mountains to play in the snow.
Nearly 900,000 drivers were on the road over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, and a AAA Arizona spokeswoman expects that number to increase from Christmas to New Year’s Day.
Kameron Lee, a trooper for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said the agency’s main goal is to enforce safety.
“We know that everyone wants to get to their destination,” Lee said. “We want you to get to your destination, but we want you to get there safely.”
For congested areas, Lee said DPS has a plan to keep traffic moving.
“We’ll actually up our manpower in certain areas to make sure we can respond quickly to incidents,” he said.
ADOT already has closed State Route 473 leading to Hawley Lake and State Route 67 to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon for the winter. US 89A remains open during the winter.
State Routes 261 and 273 in the White Mountains normally close on Dec. 31, but weather can prompt an earlier closure.
The free ADOT Alerts app sends critical information, including alternate routes, should snow or ice close a major highway. Users are sent notifications, giving them the opportunity to choose an alternate route or delay their travel plans to avoid sitting in lengthy backups.
Road conditions can change quickly when winter weather hits, and the ADOT Alerts app provides up-to-the-moment information directly from ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center.
The app also sends notifications about crashes that close highways and cause delays.
ADOT Alert users are encouraged to enable Location Services and Push Notifications so that when ADOT sends an alert it will pop up on your device’s screen immediately.
The app can be downloaded free of charge in Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Search for “ADOT Alerts.” More information about the app can be found at ADOTAlerts.com.
Before heading out, drivers may also call 511 or visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Center at az511.gov for the latest highway conditions. The website features camera images along state highways that give drivers a glimpse of weather conditions.
After packing your parka and a blanket, don’t forget the emergency kit. ADOT encourages drivers to include a fully charged cell phone, flashlight, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks in case of major road delays in the frigid high country.
Desert dwellers often have little or no experience driving in winter-weather conditions. Motorists heading into snow country are reminded to drive with caution. Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead to danger. Avoid them.
Doug Nintzel, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, said that the agency works closely with DPS to catch travelers who are impaired, speeding or not wearing their seat belts. ADOT also uses overhead signs to alert drivers to freeway accidents and wrong-way drivers.
AAA Arizona also is gearing up to help people on the roads. Spokeswoman Michelle Donati said it will receive the most calls this holiday season for “lockouts, calls for battery help, as well as tire trouble.”
She cautions drivers to do all their pre-trip checks, including maintenance, battery life and repairs before leaving.
“We definitely want to make sure that our tow truck drivers who are out there putting their lives on the line to help our motorists in Arizona get home to their families at the end of the day,” she said.
According to ADOT, over the three holiday weekends last year – Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s – 41 people died in vehicle crashes on Arizona roads. DPS said that there were no deaths on Arizona highways over this Thanksgiving weekend, but that does not include all roads.
ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction.
Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.
