Phoenix’s plan for back-to-back water rate increases will be on the agenda of the first meeting of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
The committee, which meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Pecos Community Center, doesn’t have a say on the water rates – that will be up to the City Council, which is currently soliciting public comment on the proposal.
Rather, the committee’s agenda calls for a “presentation and discussion regarding proposed water rate increases for 2019-2020.”
City Water Services officials have proposed 6 percent increases in both 2019 and 2020 to help fund $1.5 billion in infrastructure upgrades and to manage a dwindling water supply.
Water Services Director Kathryn Sorenson has said that because the Colorado River basin is becoming more arid, the city needs to build new systems to bring water from other sources to the city.
The city’s north end relies on supply from the Colorado River.
The added revenue is expected to total $50 million.
The planning committee also will be discussing and voting on a recommendation to amend zoning regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries’ hours of operation.
City staff has recommended extending the closing time for dispensaries from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“There has been a significant increase in the number of patients registered with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the amount of medical marijuana purchased over the past seven years,” the staff recommendation states.
“Based on the numerous reviews of existing nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries, there are not significant public safety issues or detrimental effects from these establishments, including the ones with extended operating hours,” it added, noting the ordinance does not affect the limit on the number of dispensaries that can do business within city limits.
