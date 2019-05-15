Voodoo Daddy’s brings New Orleans to EV

Ron Lynch is no stranger to the restaurant scene.
Nearly 15 years ago, he acquired the intellectual rights to the Tilted Kilt concept and helped launched 100 restaurants in six years. In his 25 years in the industry, he also has opened more than 100 Schlotzsky’s restaurants in Arizona and other states.
This week, the Tempe entrepreneur will launch a new restaurant that brings a taste of New Orleans to the East Valley.
VooDoo Daddy’s Steam Kitchen will hold a grand opening Thursday, May 16, at 1325 W. Elliot Road, Tempe, with a menu that features jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice and po’boys.
“The recipe for a great restaurant is incredible food and drinks, a perfect location and rich atmosphere,” said Lynch.
“We are excited about our location and have really put a lot of work into this menu,” a spokeswoman added. “If there’s one thing to know about Cajun food it’s that the dishes have to be just right. Our patio will be a place for families to people watch, sip some custom blended ice teas, porch wines, nitro cold brew coffee or a craft beer and enjoy a nice bowl of gumbo or jambalaya.”
A portion of the proceeds from the grand opening day sales will go to the Tempe Diablos, a nonprofit that last year alone donated over $900,000 to area charities.
The fast-casual restaurant sits in the Costco Plaza Center on the south side of Elliot Road between Priest and Hardy Drives.
The 3,150-square-foot restaurant includes an expansive corner patio that surrounds the exterior with lush trees, black and white striped umbrellas and red seating. Bright yellow paint adorns the entrance with the restaurant’s name written in bold red lettering on the outside.
Brightly colored murals decorate the interior with images of late-night jazz players dancing on piano keys.
The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Information: voodoodaddy.com.
