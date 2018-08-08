Saying voters are purposely being misled, organizers of the Invest in Ed initiative asked a judge on Friday to force lawmakers to recraft the description of the measure that will go to voters.
Attorney Jim Barton said the ballot measure, which seeks to hike income taxes on earnings of more than $250,000, will not affect a 2015 law that indexes tax brackets to account for inflation. Yet that is what the Republican-controlled Legislative Council voted to tell voters.
“Not only is this a misunderstanding of the initiative but it was designed to discourage voters from passing the measure,’’ he told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Connie Contes.
But that isn’t the only problem Barton has with the description that will be mailed out to the homes of the state’s 3.6 million registered voters.
He said lawmakers are describing the tax increase that will be imposed on high-wage earners in a way meant to scare people into rejecting the measure, designed to raise $690 million a year for education.
All of that, he is telling Contes, runs afoul of state law, which requires the council, made up of legislators, to prepare not only an “impartial’’ analysis of all ballot measures but one that does not contain false statements.
The lawsuit is just one hurdle for initiative organizers. A hearing is set for later this month on a separate legal bid by foes, led by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to keep the issue from ever getting to the ballot.
Arizona has a tiered tax system, with different tax rates for different levels of income.
An individual pays 2.59 percent on the first $10,000 of taxable income, $2.88 percent on the next $15,000, 3.36 percent on the next $25,000, 4.24 percent on the next $100,000, and 4.54 percent on anything over $150,000. Those amounts are double for couples filing jointly.
The initiative would impose an 8 percent tax rate on individual earnings above $250,000 – double for couples – and 9 percent for anything over $500,000 for individuals and $1 million for couples.
Since 2015, the current brackets have been indexed for inflation. So, for example, the break point between the 2.59 percent and 2.88 percent bracket for individuals is now $10,346.
Challengers say the way the initiative is crafted undoes automatic indexing and resets the brackets to pre-2015 levels.
That’s not true, Barton tells Contes, asking her to order that the ballot pamphlet not tell voters that’s what they are being asked to approve. And he said even if there is any “ambiguity’’ in the wording of the initiative – something he does not concede – the judge must side with initiative organizers.
The tax proposal has come under heavy fire not only from ChamberS but even some proponents of increased funding for public education in Arizona.
Save Our Schools, a Tempe-based organization that succeeded in securing a spot on the November ballot for a referendum on the Legislature’s effort to expand school vouchers, has stated it would not support the tax initiative.
Dawn Penich-Thacker, spokeswoman for Save Our Schools, said raising taxes on only those in the top 2.5 percent of income appears more divisive – and more partisan – than her organization likes.
She also said her group has its own battle to fight in persuading voters to kill voucher expansion in November.
Penich-Thacker said the movement to use taxpayers’ dollars to send children to private and parochial schools is financed to a great extent by organizations whose donors are shielded from public view by state laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.