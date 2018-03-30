It’s been no secret that Tempe Union High School Superintendent Kenneth Baca is leaving his post after six years as the district’s top administrator. He submitted his resignation last fall.
Now, his next destination is known.
He’ll be taking the helm of Madison Elementary School District in July as its superintendent. The school board there chose him over two longtime Madison administrators.
In taking charge of the A-rated district, which has eight schools, Baca in some ways is returning to his roots. Before coming to Tempe Union, he worked in Phoenix Elementary School District, starting in 2006 as director of federal programs and becoming its superintendent of business affairs a year later.
Meanwhile, the man who replaces Baca beginning July 1 has picked his second-in-command.
Current Tempe Union Associate Superintendent Kevin J. Mendivil has selected Stacia Wilson to replace him when he takes the reins of Tempe Union.
Wilson is a graduate of McClintock High School and began her career as a teacher at Desert Vista High. Most recently she had been principal of Tempe High School.
“Dr. Wilson not only understands the needs of our students, their families, and TUHSD staff, she is a vocal advocate on their behalf. Her commitment to education and to always put our students at the center of all we do will serve our district well,” Mendivil said in a statement on the district’s website.
