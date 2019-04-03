Fed up with local streets? Help on way

Turns out that an increase in traffic, especially on Chandler Boulevard and Ray Road, wasn’t the South Mountain Freeway’s only impact on Ahwatukee’s streets.
The Phoenix Streets Transportation Department curtailed repaving and other work here, a city official told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee last week.
But motorists can expect that to change as work on the freeway barrels toward an end-of-the-year completion date, according to Mark Glock, deputy director of the department’s Street Maintenance Division.
Thanks to City Council’s decision to accelerate the street maintenance program, more Ahwatukee streets will be repaved and resurfaced in a shorter period of time.
Moreover, the cancelation of two of the city’s three remaining light rail extension projects could inject millions more into the city’s repaving program – meaning even more roadwork will get done far sooner than it might have been.
“With the freeway work going on, we stayed away from this part of the city to minimize the impact on traffic,” Glock told the committee March 25 at its regular meeting as part of an update on what the city was doing to fix deteriorated road surfaces in the community.
“Once the freeway is done, we’ll start hitting Ahwatukee roadways for repairs,” he added.
That work already has started, according to Glock, who pointed to a map showing wide expanses of the community where some work already is underway or about to begin.
But motorists and residents shouldn’t expect any overnight miracles, Glock cautioned.
Moreover, months of wet weather have actually aggravated the condition of many streets by creating more potholes.
The sheer number of miles under the department’s care – combined with a relative dearth of funding and the time-consuming nature of the resurfacing process itself – make for a daunting task.
Last fall City Council approved advancing $200 million from the city’s Transportation 2050 program to repave 250 miles of streets by mid-2020 – a 300 percent increase in work previously scheduled under the department’s five-year maintenance schedule.
Glock said he’s uncertain about the impact of the two light-rail projects’ cancellation, partly because no decision has yet been made on what to do with at least $153 million that would have been the city’s share of those projects’ cost.
But even if that money was put into the maintenance program, it would still not be enough.
According to a study by city staff last year, nearly 4,110 of the city’s 4,863 miles of streets in the next five years will fall below the city’s standards for a “good” surface. A little more than 3,200 miles already are not better than “fair.”
One mile of a street costs $1 million to resurface, Glock said, noting that cost in the past has forced the city to repave no more than 15 miles of streets annually.
At that rate, it would take us 67 years to reach a point where the city had repaved all of Phoenix’s streets and had to start the cycle all over again.
To make the money go further, crews work in quarter-mile segments.
Put another way, revenues generated by the .7 percent tax increase that funds the city’s Transportation 2050 plan to improve streets, improve bus service and expand light rail will provide enough money to repave 50 miles of city streets, Glock said.
“Fifty miles won’t cover what we have to do,” he told the committee.
Then there’s the need for obvious diplomacy: With eight council districts in the city, the streets department has to spread the work around.
“We try to evenly spread our program among all the council districts,” Glock told the panel – which prompted some members to wonder how Ahwatukee fared, since Council District 6 is big like other districts but also cuts a long swath across the city.
“How do we know we’re getting our fair share?” member Chad Blostone asked.
Glock pointed to the shaded areas on a map of the district which illustrated work on Ahwatukee streets and indicated a significant number of projects are underway or scheduled in the near future.
He also directed Blostone and other committee members to the interactive map at the department’s website.
“You’re going to see a lot of it,” Glock assured him.
But even when all that is taken into account, there is still the issue of the process of street surface maintenance that has to be taken into account, Glock said.
For one thing, the city doesn’t repave just because the surface is a little chewed up: Unless the depth of the damage is more than about an inch, a new overlay would not last long.
Then there’s the need to seal cracks before an overlay is even applied. And that needs at least six months to cure.
“You have to let the material age,” Glock explained. “Otherwise, the overlay actually boils the uncured seal. Asphalt is very temperature-sensitive.”
Glock also said that streets are selected on the basis of data culled from the department’s special $1-million van that cruises city thoroughfares measuring surface quality and issues.
It’s not the wheels that cost that much, he added. But rather all the special computers and other equipment in it.
Nevertheless, he added, the city depends on motorists to phone when they see a pothole and crews will try to address it as quickly as possible.
If motorists get a little impatient with all this, they may want to keep in mind one more fact that the Streets Department has posted on its website.
“The new accelerated pavement maintenance plan leaves a void in pavement maintenance between fiscal years 2021 through 2023,” the department states, meaning that from July 2021 through July 2023, there are no streets at all that have been scheduled for maintenance.
But rest assured, the department adds.
It says it “is developing a new workplan, with input from residents,” for that time period.
How to weigh in
To report a pothole: 602-262-6441
To see streets due for work: phoenix.gov/pavementprogram
To weigh in on what streets should be included in the 2021-2023 program: pavement@phoenix.gov
