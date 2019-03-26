New Ahwatukee yoga studio slates grand opening today

An official opening and traditional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be held today for a new yoga studio in Ahwatukee.
The event 4-6 p.m. March 27, is at Copper Moon Yoga, 4825 E. Warner Road, and marks the opening of Ahwatukee’s first aerial yoga studio, said owner Tina Trevino.
“Copper Moon Yoga is an innovative new concept offering all-levels aerial yoga, kids yoga and radiant heat yoga classes,” Trevino said. “The diversified schedule allows students to choose classes that accommodate their specific needs and the highly trained instructors gently guide them to progress at their own pace in a non-competitive atmosphere.”
The studio, which has three rooms and amenities, is hosting one donation-based class that benefits a local animal rescue. “The vision is to build lasting relationships in our community,” Trevino said.
Copper Moon yoga will be providing healthy drink and snack samples True Nutrition and Berry Beet, local Ahwatukee vendors, at the grand opening. There will also be a raffle for a 30-day unlimited, a 3-month unlimited membership, and a Jade yoga towel.
“Our mission at Copper Moon yoga is to share the wisdom of Yoga and provide a welcoming environment for people to explore and develop their own Yoga journey and self-transformation,” Trevino said. “We strive to bring health, happiness and well-being into the lives of those in our community. It is essential for our teachers to be mindful and spiritually inspiring. It is our intention to assist students in the positive development of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Information: Tina at tina@coppermoonyoga.com
