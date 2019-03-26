City cancels bike path plan for Desert Foothills Parkway

The Phoenix Streets Transportation has indefinitely postponed any plan to convert a lane in each direction of Desert Foothills Parkway between 12th Street and Fifth Avenue to a bike path.
“After further consideration, the Street Transportation Department has determined that additional evaluation was needed prior to proposing bike lanes on Desert Foothills Parkway between Fifth Avenue and 12th Street,” department spokeswoman Monica Hernandez said. “The department will not be moving forward with the proposal to reduce Desert Foothills Parkway to one lane in each direction to accommodate bike lanes at this time.”
Hernandez said that instead, lane markings will be striped to their current configuration when Desert Foothills Parkway is resurfaced through the City’s accelerated pavement maintenance program.”
Under that accelerated program, the department is identifying “opportunities to add bicycle lanes,” she added.
Some sources said the department backed off because of strong opposition from residents to the plan. Even cyclists thought it was a bad idea.
Sam Stone, chief of staff to Councilman Sal DiCiccio, said his office told the department it had held town meetings with every affected homeowners association before it even thought of resurrecting the plan.
