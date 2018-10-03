Roof rats are making themselves at home in Ahwatukee – literally.
They’re invading unattended houses – even coming from the sewer system and up through dry toilets to get inside – destroying carpets, ventilation ducts and anything else they can gnaw their way through and creating a potential health hazard for the entire neighborhood.
“In one of the retirement subdivisions between 48th and 51st streets, they absolutely devastated a home that hasn’t been lived in for a few years,” said Karen Young, assistant general manager for the Ahwatukee Board of Management.
The rats also “opened the door” for rabbits, added Young, who said that neighbors who entered the house found a dead baby bunny and roof rats, a ruined carpet and a bathtub full of droppings.
The discovery points to a problem that ABM is wrestling with. “Many dozens” of homes in retirement subdivisions have been left unattended, Young said, because the owners are in assisted living residences or deceased and their relatives live out of state or haven’t been able to visit the home for some other reason.
And if the house isn’t zipped up securely, the roof rats move in.
ABM board President Chris Gentis discovered the latest home trashed by the rats after visiting a friend who lives in the adjacent half of the duplex.
”She told me she’d been hearing a lot of noise on the other side of the wall and the first thing we thought of was squatters,” Gentis recalled.
So, he asked ABM staff who might have a key since the owner is in assisted living. The neighbor who had the key had died some time ago.
“Nobody had been inside the house for almost two years,” said Gentis, who finally tracked down the owner’s out-of-state relatives and got permission to enter the home.
When they opened the door, he said, “My wife and I didn’t go more than two feet inside and she could smell it. It reeked.”
Even though ABM has been helping residents combat roof rats, the discovery pointed to something few people knew about them: Especially if a toilet is dry, the rats have an easy way in.
Gentis said at another house whose owner is living elsewhere, a son who stays in the home sometimes went into a bathroom in an unused portion of the home and found a roof rat in the commode.
The discoveries come as no surprise to Barry Paceley, an Arcadia resident whose own personal battle with roof rats more than a decade ago earned him a job with the Maricopa County Vector Control unit as well as the nickname “The Roof Rat Guy.”
He said rats will get into the plumbing from the sewage vent on the roof and have virtually no barrier to reaching the toilet.
“If the toilet is dry, there’s nothing to stop them,” said Paceley, explaining that roof rats have softer skeletons and are able to more easily navigate a plumbing system than their rodent relatives.
Pacely said the best way to keep them out is by installing a wire screen around the sewage vent on the roof.
He said even owners of occupied homes might want to take that precaution since sometimes a roof rat will get into the plumbing system and “commit” to going through the toilet even when it has water.
“We’ve had that problem in Arcadia and other parts of the city,” said Pacely. “It’s not very common, but it’s not uncommon either.”
Regardless, he added, “It’s creepy.”
Pacely is no stranger to ABM, which has hosted him for informational meetings about roof rats several times in recent years.
At his informational sessions, homeowners have related numerous horror stories of roof rats that chew their way through almost anything, some causing thousands of dollars of damage to the wiring beneath the hoods of their vehicles.
But the problems they pose with quasi-abandoned houses can be difficult for HOA management companies, since many HOAs’ covenants don’t allow just anyone to enter the house without the owners’ permission.
“I have seen this more than you would think,” Young said.
“It might look okay outside, but inside the house is decimated,” she said. “Then when someone wants to sell it, they have to pay thousands of dollars to clean it up, and if they try to sell it as is, it affects the property values of all the houses in the neighborhood.”
“But under no circumstances can we go inside without permission,” she said, adding that while the convenants say the management can go on the property under certain circumstances, “we look at that as strictly exterior, not inside. There’s nothing we can do with that.”
If neighbors know of one of these quasi-abandoned homes, they should try to track down a relative of the owner so some basic protections can be installed if they haven’t been already.
Dryer vents as well as roof-top sewage vents should be screened.
Gentis said he bought a special device to put under the hood of his vehicle that keeps the roof rats away from the wiring.
Pacely said that people who want to feed birds should not put seed blocks on the ground or anywhere with a climbable access for roof rats.
Roof rats make most of their moves in the dead of night and can chew through insulation and drywall in search of nourishment.
One sure-fire way to detect them, he said, is to look for droppings or fruit that has been virtually hollowed out. A few holes in fruit usually suggests birds, but roof rats will suck fruit dry because it’s tasty and slakes their thirst.
Paceley also said it’s important to eliminate things that might attract the rodents.
Homeowners should keep firewood, debris and piles of stone or brick as far from the foundation of the home as possible, protect their homes with steel wool- or wire mesh-reinforced sealant along any holes or cracks larger than a quarter inch, and install a thick weather stripping along the bottom of doors to keep rodents from entering.
He advised homeowners not to spend their money on expensive extermination companies and instead take precautions and use extermination methods outlined on roofrat.net.
ABM also provides information on roof rats and gives away one bait trap for free to any member homeowner.
