Mt. Pointe senior named Flinn Scholar

The valedictorian of Mountain Pointe High School’s Class of 2019 is one of 20 Arizona high school seniors who have been awarded a prestigious Flinn Scholarship.
Emma Mason “has always had a passion for service and has pursued this through her volunteer work with Dignity Health’s Volunteen program, and through an Alzheimer’s research program,” Flinn Foundation spokesman Brian Powell said in a release. “Emma has dedicated her time to many of her school’s honor societies and served as varsity badminton captain.”
Emma has volunteered as a coach in the Strategic Memory Alzheimer’s rehabilitation training program and was a “volunteen” at Chandler Regional Medical Center ◊ Captain.
She belongs to the National Honor Society and the honor societies for science, language and English. She also has participated in the Relay for Life Committee and is a volunteer at Mountain Park Lutheran Church and has earned a letter in academics.
As a Flinn Scholar, Emma will receive a scholarship to any of Arizona’s three state universities valued at $120,000.
The merit-based award also covers fees, room and board and funds at least two study-abroad experiences plus additional benefits.
While a record 894 high school seniors applied for the scholarship, only 2.2 percent received one.
This is the 34th class of Flinn Schools and foundation President/CEO Tammy McLoed noted:
“Each Flinn Scholar we meet is unique, but these students have something in common besides the capacity to excel in the classroom.
Flinn Scholars program director Anne Lassen praised the “high-achieving students” who won the award,” calling their achievements so far “remarkable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.