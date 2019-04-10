Ahwatukee GOP activist visits with Second Lady

Ahwatukee resident Loraine Pellegrino got a chance to chat with Second Lady Karen Pence, who was the guest of honor at the recent spring board meeting of the National Federation of Republican Women.
As luncheon keynote speaker, the vice president’s wife previewed the next book in the series she created with daughter Charlotte Pence, titled “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Nation’s Capital.”
She also shared stories about the Pence family’s beloved pet bunny, the inspiration for the book series, as well as her passion for art therapy and advocating for the needs of military spouses.
Pellegrino was one of nearly 100 Republican women leaders to participate in a book signing with Pence.
The national federation board also elected members of the nominating committee, which will select the official slate of officers for the 2020-21 term, and selected Orlando, Florida, as the site of the 2021 convention.
Pellegrino is serving her second term as the president of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women, which has nearly 2,000 members statewide. She is also a former president of the Ahwatukee Republican Women’s Club. Both are chartered under the National Federation of Republican Women.
Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest and most influential Republican women’s group in the nation, representing the party that first made it possible for women to vote in the US.
“The NFRW works to increase the effectiveness and relevance of women in the cause of good government,” a federation release said. “Our mission remains to recruit and elect Republican candidates, promote the principles of the Republican Party, educate the public and inform the media.”
