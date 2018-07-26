Seven college graduates with Ahwatukee connections recently donned their white coats – the defining symbol of a physician – as they became members of the University Arizona’s College of Medicine-Phoenix Class of 2022.
They are among 81 medical students who made the cut among 6,784 applicants for the program and 349 who were invited to interview.
Seventy-one percent of the class are Arizona residents and half of those 80 students graduated from either UofA or ASU while the other half represents 29 other colleges and universities across the country. The class members’ average age is 24.
Among them are two Mountain Pointe High School graduates – Claire Grayson and Neeraj Vij – and Desert Vista High grads Michelle Arnold, JoAnn Nam, Nicole Peters and Robert Yang.
The seventh is Ahwatukee resident Dara Sam Farhadi, who graduated from Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe.
As a grade-schooler, Farhadi was fascinated by science.
“That led him to an interest in how the brain works, and ultimately his decision to pursue a career in medicine. As an undergraduate at UofA, his realization about the wide spectrum of responsibilities entrusted with physicians affirmed his desire to become a doctor,” a school spokeswoman said.
As a reporter for university newspaper, The Daily Wildcat, “he was exposed to the good work of health care professionals. From there, his interest in medicine grew as he volunteered and worked in research labs,” she added.
He graduated from UofA in neuroscience and cognitive science and last year earned a master’s degree in science and health journalism from Boston University while preparing for medical school. This summer, he worked on a freelance story for Undark magazine about the unseen side of the opioid epidemic.
Farhad said the culture drew him to UofA’s medical school.
“The College of Medicine-Phoenix’s open and inviting culture, which encourages the development of a unique narrative medicine program, attracted me,” he said. “Not only that, Phoenix is home and I have been a part of this community for nearly my whole life. The school’s affordability, reputation and connection to Barrow Neurological Institute are three substantial reasons for my decision. I’m sure in the next four years I will discover more reasons why I made the right choice to be here.”
Farhadi volunteers at Ryan House, a freestanding pediatric hospice center that cares for patients who typically have genetic disorders, neurological conditions and other illnesses.
“My favorite days are when I’m able to play video games or board games with the kids,” he said. “We watch movies, play outside in the backyard, or cook something up in the kitchen. I sometimes perform piano pieces I have been practicing at home.”
At first, Farhadi was hesitant to volunteer because he thought the experience might be too sad.
“Those thoughts don’t represent the culture and feeling when you’re there. In the time that I have volunteered, I’ve learned from each kid that happiness is very much attainable when you’re sick and that life can be lived to the fullest no matter your circumstances,” he said, adding:
“I continue to grow as a person and future physician while at Ryan House. My perception that dying must be the antithesis of living has been happily shattered by a goofy bunch of kids.”
What does the white coat mean to him?
“For some, the white coat is a symbol of status, intelligence and desire,” he replied. “For others, especially patients, it’s a stimulus that might spike their blood pressure. In all its cultural meaning and symbolic complexity, I hope to remember that the white coat is simply a carefully stitched garment often made from cotton, linen or a cotton polyester blend.
“Doing so allows me to keep in mind that we must hold those inside the coat accountable, consider their work valuable and never forget that the people they help and heal are of great importance….It represents the sum of all the hard work I have achieved so far. It also will inspire me to work harder. It will affirm my responsibilities as a member of my community.”
