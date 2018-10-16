Deed restrictions governing the defunct Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course cannot be used to force owner Wilson Gee to rebuild it because they only forbid certain developments and don’t require anything, his lawyer told the Arizona Court of Appeals.
In a lengthy brief filed last week, attorney Chris R. Baniszewski said that not only do the regulations not require a golf course, but that forcing his client to build one would violate the 13th Constitutional Amendment that banned slavery.
“The 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits involuntary servitude, which is what an injunction would require,” Baniszewski said, referring to an injunction issued earlier this year by Superior Court Judge John Hannah. “Because a contract for personal services cannot be specifically enforced, the court cannot enjoin (his client) and require it to operate a business on the property.”
He also argued that “the only realistic funding mechanism for a new golf course on the property is for a new golf course to be built in conjunction with a new home development” and urged the court to vacate both Hannah’s order and the deed restriction that prevents housing construction on the site.
Baniszewski’s 53-page brief marked the beginning of a new chapter in the five-year legal battle over the 101-acre golf course, which Gee closed in 2013, as Hannah’s order goes under the scrutiny of the state’s appellate courts.
That order came on a lawsuit filed by Lakes homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin, who argued that the covenants, conditions and restrictions governing the site required that it remain a golf course.
The restoration would cost $5 million to $6 million, according to experts presented by Swain and Breslin during a trial last October, and as much as $14 million, according to an expert presented by The True Life Companies, the former course owner.
Gee foreclosed on the site earlier this month after True Life failed to pay the $8.9 million it owed him for the property.
True Life had purchased the property in the hopes of building about 270 single-family and duplex houses as well as a five-acre farm, a private school, a café and other amenities.
But True Life could only get 2,000 homeowners of the 3,564 it needed to agree to change the deed restrictions and allow construction of its Ahwatukee Farms development.
Tim Barnes, who is representing Swain and Breslin, has about 30 days to file a response to Baniszewski’s brief.
In that brief, Baniszewski said Hannah erred by concluding that the deed restrictions required a golf course and argued that the CC&Rs only forbid most any other use of the land.
He said that distinction is critical to the case, claiming there was a difference between an “affirmative covenant” and a “negative covenant.”
“An ‘affirmative covenant’ requires the (owner) to do something, such as pay money, supply goods or services, or perform some other act, either on or off land,” he wrote. “A ‘negative covenant,’ on the other hand, requires the covenantor to refrain from doing something.”
“Simply put, failing to use the property as a golf course is not a breach of the restrictive covenant,” he said. “In other words, restricting the use to certain purposes does not compel that use.”
“This restriction prohibits the owner of the Property from building houses, apartments or retail stores on the property, but leaving the property without a use is not a violation of the restriction,” he added.
Moreover, Baniszewski wrote, Hannah was requiring Gee to spend more than $5 million even though the judge himself had doubts about the site’s economic viability.
“Despite Swain’s expert’s vague statement that a ‘mom and pop’ owner would be interested in reconstructing the golf course and operating it, he conceded that the economics do not create a very good business model,” the attorney stated. “Nor did Swain ever contradict TTLC’s testimony that it would be impossible to get investors to fund a reconstruction of the golf course or to get a loan for such purposes.”
He said Hannah had placed “an impossible burden” on Gee and called the homeowners’ argument a “pipe dream that some wealthy benefactor will plunk down the money necessary to reconstruct the golf course out of the benefit of their heart.”
“Such a person would have to accept the fact that they would not receive a return on their investment for at least 29 years at the earliest and almost 108 years at the latest. They would also have to accept the fact that they would be putting at least $5 million into a property that the evidence showed would be worth only $1.5 million after it is reconstructed. No reasonable person would do such a thing,” Baniszewski said.
He also argued that Hannah’s order “is likely to be ineffective in any event” because someone “cannot be held in contempt if the party lacks the financial ability to comply with the order.”
“Operating a stand-alone golf course on the property is no longer a realistic possibility and cannot be realized because there is no financial incentive for any owner of the property to spend the money necessary to reconstruct a golf course,” he added.
“There is no funding mechanism to support the needed reconstruction,” Baniszewski also wrote. “No owner could attract investors to invest in or obtain a loan to reconstruct a stand-alone golf course that has little hope of being financially viable.
“No reasonable owner of the property would invest the money needed to reconstruct a stand-alone golf course simply to lose money operating the golf course and with no realistic opportunity to recover the investment in reconstructing the golf course. The current condition of the property precludes any realistic opportunity for a stand-alone golf course to be operated.”
