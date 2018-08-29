An Ahwatukee medical marijuana dispensary is seeking the county’s OK to produce and sell extraction products to other dispensaries.
Zone Land Holdings, LLC, which owns the Sky Dispensary in the shadow of the Four Points by Sheraton at Phoenix South Mountain and 51st Street and Elliot Road, needs a special use permit to sell to other dispensaries, as well as a permit to conduct the extraction, according to its application to the county.
Extraction facilities basically take the active ingredient in marijuana out of its leaves and use it in candy, beverages and other forms.
The dispensary, which the county approved in 2011, is located on county-owned land, and Phoenix officials have no authority over its permitting.
The extraction process will take place in a 3,200-square-foot extraction facility in a suite adjacent to the existing dispensary. The business is seeking approval for that extraction process, according to the application.
“If approved, the extraction facility products will be used for sale only in the applicant’s dispensary until such time as a special use permit is approved for third-party dispensary sales,” the application states.
The company noted, “Not all medical marijuana cardholders are comfortable with smoke inhalation” and that extraction products such as candy are “particularly valuable to patients suffering from respiratory-related ailments or an aversion to smoke inhalation.”
Calling such products “critical to the suite of products offered by a medical marijuana dispensary,” the company also said: “Extraction products also provide a more concentrated, faster-acting dosage which can be used as a safer substitute for opioids to treat acute pain. Finally, extraction products have proven to be very effective for patients suffering from epilepsy and seizure disorders.”
The proposed extraction facility will operate during normal dispensary business hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The extraction suite will be a secure facility not open to the public, will have electronically-controlled doors, and will have no signage so it remains essentially obscured from public view.
“The extraction facility will not produce any adverse impact on surrounding properties or the general public in the form of emissions of odor, dust, gas, noise, vibration, smoke, or heat,” the application states.
“This is true of the extraction processes regardless of whether it is sold in the applicant’s dispensary or exported for sale at third party dispensaries. For all practical purposes, the proposed extraction facility will be essentially invisible to the average person,” it adds.
The company noted that the dispensary doesn’t generate an intrusive amount of traffic.
It also said approval of its permit request “will have no discernible negative impact on surrounding properties. Rather, the availability of high-quality extraction products for patients of the applicant’s dispensary and other dispensaries around the Valley is a net positive benefit for medical marijuana patients in Arizona.”
“The property is in an area appropriate for the proposed use, and the facility will be managed by a dispensary operator with an excellent track record and a reputation for the highest standards of conduct,” it adds.
